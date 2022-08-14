Meyers Manx is Back as a Cool as Heck EV

In the 1960s, a Californian upstart called B. F. Meyers & Co launched the OG sports utility vehicle. The original Meyers Manx combined the practicalities of a VW with the go-anywhere capabilities of an off-road buggy and became an instant icon. Now, as with almost every SUV these days, it’s going electric.

Meyers Manx has unveiled the Manx 2.0 Electric, a battery-powered re-incarnation of the 1960s icon, which keeps its classic styling but adds up to 483 km of all-electric range.

Unveiled last night in California, the newest iteration of the Meyers Manx follows the acquisition of the original firm by venture capitalist Phillip Sarofim in 2020. Sarofim has partnered with designer Freeman Thomas to develop the new dune buggy.

The Meyers Manx 2.0 is powered by two electric motors at the rear. (Photo: Meyers Manx)

The company plans to build 50 units initially, due for delivery in 2024. When they hit the road — sorry, the beach — the electric dune buggies will pack in either a 20 kWh battery offering a 241 km range, or a 40 kWh cell paired with a motor that could produce up to 202 hp and power you on for 483 km. Impressive.

All that battery power will be sent straight to the rear wheels via two electric motors. The buggy’s motor, inverter, gear train and brakes will all be housed in a single unit, which the company says will help it towards a zero-to-60 time of 4.5 seconds.

The new buggy will also feature an aluminium monocoque, independent rear suspension, disc brakes, electric assist steering, and an electric e-brake.

Here’s the required EV blue lights. Otherwise, how would you know it’s electric? (Photo: Meyers Manx)

In contrast, the original Meyers Manx, designed by Bruce Meyers, used a 1.2-litre VW engine that sent its power to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transmission. It also comprised a unibody shell that fused body, fenders, and frame.

In a release shared by the brand, Freeman Thomas, CEO of Meyers Manx, said: “Knowing Bruce’s artistry and Phillip’s enthusiasm for the brand, I am so glad that Bruce trusted us to carry his legacy into the future.

“The new Manx 2.0 Electric is designed to exceed expectations. It’s simple and endearing and taps into the spirit of playfulness. The ageless design brings out your inner child. It’s about passion.”

I want this life, where do I sign up? (Photo: Meyers Manx)

The price of all this electrically-charged fun hasn’t been revealed just yet. But, the company said that people will be able to register their interest to pre-order Manx 2.0 Electric at its launch during The Quail, a motorsports gathering on August 19.