How Does the Meta Quest 2 Compare to the HTC Vive Pro 2?

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

VR headsets certainly aren’t for everybody, but if you have thought about picking one up, you’ve likely thought about either the Meta Quest 2 or the HTC Vive Pro 2, two of the leading choices.

But which one is the right pick? I can assure you that they’re very different, although they achieve the same goals.

As someone who has now had the pleasure of trying both, recently reviewing the HTC Vive Pro 2 and using the Meta Quest 2 for over a year, here’s how these two leading headsets compare.

The Meta Quest 2 vs the HTC Vive Pro 2

While a basic glance at these two headsets might determine that they’re quite different in scope, I can assure you this is not the case.

VR, as it stands today, is a niche market, no matter how you look at it. In the vein of entertainment, VR exists mainly as an extension of gaming: it’s a genre of its own that has the user immersed in a virtual world that they can actively interact with and walk around in.

Outside of gaming, the applications of VR are few and far between. It’s unlikely that a business case will ever be made for conference calls using VR technology given that video calling is so easy, so right now practical business cases for VR are limited to fields like architecture, where you can have a user immersed in a project without it being physically built.

So when we think about this, we consider that the Meta Quest 2 and the HTC Vive Pro 2 (along with similar headsets) are for two specific markets: gamers after the VR experience and specialty businesses (sorry metaverse diehards).

Which one is the best for you, however? Well, let’s determine that.

Is the HTC Vive Pro 2 better than the Meta Quest 2?

The HTC Vive Pro 2 has a major display advantage over the Meta Quest 2 in this field, capable of rendering at a 5K resolution on an LCD panel. The maximum resolution of the Meta Quest 2 is 1080p, however that’s on an OLED panel, capable of rendering darkness in much greater quality.

Having used both, I did notice a difference between the quality of each headset, leaning in the Vive’s favour, however, it never actually became too important for my gaming experience. As long as the framerate was high and the experience felt natural, I was satisfied, and it’s high on both headsets (90hz on the Vive and 120hz on the Quest).

Performance

Because the HTC Vive Pro 2 is more demanding specs-wise, you’ll likely need a more powerful computer to run games at their maximum specs.

In testing both headsets on F1 2022 through SteamVR, I noticed a performance difference between them, with the Meta Quest 2 providing a more consistent framerate and allowing me to use higher graphics settings than the HTC Vive Pro 2.

This is also a good moment to mention that the Meta Quest 2 can function entirely internally. Although internal games are limited to the Oculus Store (of which F1 2022 isn’t a part), owned by Meta, there is a decent assortment of games available if you don’t want to connect your headset to your PC. Just keep in mind that they’re typically less powerful games than what you’d find on Steam.

Tracking

The HTC Vive Pro 2 uses tracking base stations (“lighthouses”) to translate your movements and your hands (via the controllers) through to the game. These lighthouses work best when placed above you at a slight tilt in a wide space, in opposing corners of the room.

This requires meticulous planning, needing a dedicated VR play space. As a renter I took issue with this, as I’m unable to do permanent modifications to the walls of my home, however, there are moveable stands available.

The Meta Quest 2 doesn’t need these lighthouses: tracking is all internal, which means that it’s a better solution if you’re after simplicity. This also means that there’s less to take with you if you’re bringing the headset on a trip.

Computer connectivity

Both headsets connect to a PC to leverage performance power and use PC applications (unless you’re using the Meta Quest 2’s inbuilt OS).

The HTC Vive Pro 2 comes with a cable that does this, which connects to a Display Port on your graphics card (like a monitor would). The Meta Quest 2 doesn’t come with a dedicated streaming cable (though it does come with a charging cable), but Meta does sell the additional cable for $125. This connects to a USB-C 3.1 port on your PC.

Wireless connectivity isn’t necessary for VR headsets, but I would consider it important if you’re after the best immersion possible.

The Meta Quest 2 comes with inbuilt “Air Link” connectivity, allowing you to seamlessly connect to your PC over a LAN connection, provided your modem-router is up to the task.

The HTC Vive Pro 2 is also capable of this, if you spend $599 on the wireless adapter. You’ll also need an available PCIE port on your computer motherboard.

Build quality

The HTC Vive Pro 2 is a much heavier headset than the Meta Quest 2, but it also feels a lot heavier duty, with stronger plastics and a better head strap. Both headsets come with inbuilt speakers and microphones, although I didn’t notice a great difference between them.

I’d say the build quality of the Vive Pro 2 and its controllers are better than that of the Meta Quest 2. They feel stronger and harder to break.

The Vive Pro 2 controllers are also charged via USB-C, whereas the Meta Quest 2 controllers are powered by AA batteries.

Controllers

The controllers of the HTC Vive Pro 2 are ambidextrous, with each controller capable of use in each hand, whereas the Meta Quest 2 controllers are made for left and right hands on purpose.

This is a minor point, but it’s important to some, especially if you’re after a replacement.

Additionally, the Vive Pro 2 controllers use touchpads for analog movement, whereas the Meta Quest 2 controllers use joysticks. I prefer the joysticks as it provides more tactile feedback, but I didn’t have many problems with the touchpads of the Vive Pro 2 controllers.

Does Vive technology work with the Quest 2?

Nope. HTC Vive Pro 2 and Meta Quest 2 each have their own walled garden, relying on different systems, hardware and software. The tracking of both headsets is different and reliant on their own proprietary technology, as are the controllers (despite having similar layouts).

The good news is that a PC that can run the HTC Vive Pro 2 will also run the Meta Quest 2, with both headsets capable of running games through SteamVR.

Price

Though the Meta Quest 2 was subject to a recent price rise, it’s still relatively cheap at $630 (plus $125 for the PC link cable), especially when compared to the HTC Vive Pro 2, which costs $2,199 for the full kit, plus the $599 wireless adapter.

Is the HTC Vive Pro 2 better than the Meta Quest 2?

It’s difficult to say that the Meta Quest 2 isn’t a better deal than the HTC Vive Pro 2.

With a price more than three times lower than that of the HTC Vive Pro 2, packed with internal tracking and access to internal gaming, the Meta Quest 2 is far more capable, far more portable, and brings to question how hardcore your needs would be were you to consider a more expensive alternative.

If you’re after better graphics, then the Vive Pro 2 might be the best solution for you, but I would encourage you to think about how important this is for what you want to do with it.

You can buy the HTC Vive Pro 2 from HTC for $2,199. You can buy the Meta Quest 2 from Amazon for $630.