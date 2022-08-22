Lucid Air Sapphire Is the 880 KW Answer to the Tesla Model S Plaid

The Lucid Air is probably my favourite cost-no-object EV right now, with its unique styling, superb driving dynamics and excellent interior design. The top-tier Grand Touring Performance is no slouch either, with over 730 KW and a 0-60 time in the 2.6-second range. Of course, that 0-60 time is slower than Tesla’s significantly cheaper Model S Plaid, and people love to talk shit. So to shut up the haters, Lucid is pulling out all the stops with the Lucid Air Sapphire, which debuted today at Monterey Car Week with three motors, 880 KW, and a claimed 0-60 time of “under 2 seconds.”

Sapphire is a whole new performance-oriented sub-brand for Lucid — like AMG at Mercedes or M at BMW. The Air Sapphire is the first vehicle to wear the badge. But Lucid is not exactly cranking out thousands of cars right now, so why put the considerable effort into launching a performance sub-brand, and why Sapphire?

Big carbon ceramic brakes are standard on the Sapphire. (Photo: Lucid)

“Sapphire is the embodiment of what ultra-high-performance luxury means to Lucid,” said Derek Jenkins, senior vice president of brand and design for Lucid, in a statement. “Sapphire is among the most valued gemstones, prized for their brilliance, colour, and hardness. Imperial Blue has long been the de facto national colour for American motorsports teams engaged in international competitions. As Lucid’s dedicated ultra-high-performance brand, Sapphire references this history while setting new standards for innovation and technology.”

OK, so that explains part of it. What, then, does the Sapphire thing mean from a technological perspective? The big item is a third electric motor (one for each rear wheel, plus a third motor driving the front axle), which bumps up total power to approximately 880 KW. The Sapphire also gets great big honkin’ carbon-ceramic brakes as standard, along with stiffer springs and bushings, updated adaptive damper settings, along with retuned settings for ABS, traction control and power steering. Lastly, it gets bigger wheels and tires, going to a Michelin PS4S sized 265/35R-20 at the front and 295/30R-21 at the rear. Serious stuff!

The Lucid Air’s interior rules and the Sapphire continues that theme. (Photo: Lucid)

Lucid is also quick to point out in its press release that, unlike some of the competition, the Sapphire will not need any kind of paid upgrades or preconditioning to do its sub-two-second launches. This is obviously a dig at Tesla, which nickel-and-dimes customers via after-purchase over-the-air performance upgrades.

All of this sounds rad, right? I know I’m excited to get some wheel time in it. Of course, that leaves two big questions: how much does it cost, and when will it be available? The answer to the former will require you to take a seat and brace yourself – it’s $US249,000 ($345,662).