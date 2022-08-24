Can You Guess What This LG Product Is?

Please, allow us to introduce you to the LG Electronics plastic flat mushroom/oversized thumbtack table that also purifies air.

It’s not actually a plastic mushroom, nor a thumbtack, but it 100 per cent is a table and an air purifier. It’s called Objet Collection Aero Furniture (not a typo of ‘object’) and LG describes it as: a “table-type model” that “blurs the lines between beautiful furniture and advanced air purification”. It also says that the table air purifier “offers a design that can be tailored to meet individual preferences with 360-degree air purification and user-friendly features”.

The Objet Collection Aero Furniture is a follow-up to the AeroTower revealed at CES earlier this year.

It also describes the table air purifier as “elegant and compact”.

The LG air purifier has a smooth upper surface for putting things on, and on the underside, you’ll find controls for powering the device on/off and for managing its airflow modes and mood lighting features. It has Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as air quality, air flow strength and upgrade status. It can also charge your phone (wirelessly).

On the air purification side, LG said the Aero Furniture helps improve indoor air quality thanks to its multi-stage filtration system, which combines an ‘ultra-fine filter’, dust collector filter and deodorisation filter. It also boasts LG’s UVnano technology, which helps reduce the presence of bacteria on and around the Aero Furniture fan blades. It’s the same tech used in the LG TONE Free earbuds. LG says this kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria (Escherichia coli & Staphylococcus aureus).

Prospective table/air purifier buyers can choose the unit’s base colour from Crème Rose, Crème Yellow or Crème Grey, and also the shape of its table-top, either round or ‘track’.

LG tells us availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined but that more information will be provided as the air purifier becomes available. Darn it, I wanted a bright red table thumbtack mushroom thing in my room.