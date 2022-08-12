LEGO Is Actually the World’s Biggest Tyre Manufacturer

If you’re thinking about the companies that make the most tyres, your mind might jump to the likes of Bridgestone or Michelin, all stalwarts of the tyre game that churn out millions every year. But, in fact, there is one manufacturer out there that makes millions more tyres than the competition. That brand is, of course, LEGO.

The Danish toy maker, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, is far and away the world’s largest tyre maker. In fact, the company makes almost 100 million more tyres than second place Michelin.

According to the Guinness World Records, LEGO’s tyre production peaked in 2010 when the company churned out 381 million tiny tyres. Since then, it has held the record for the largest annual volume toy tyre manufacturer.

These days, production floats around 306 million rubber tyres every year. Each finding its home in the company’s awesome sets, like the LEGO VW bus, a Chevrolet Camaro or a toy model of McLaren’s F1 car.

Five, six, seven. (Photo: LEGO)

Sure, the pedants among you might be keen to point out that it’s easy to make tyres that are smaller, and I’m sure you’re right. But, the Guinness World Records office claims that LEGO tyres “do fit all descriptions of a standard tyre” and adds that the “rubber compound used for the LEGO products would not be out of place on a domestic car.”

But how many LEGO tyres are equivalent to one regular car tyre?

Well, a standard car tyre is around 45 per cent rubber. On a 9 kg tyre, that equates to 4 kg of rubber. LEGO tyres on the other hand, are 100 per cent rubber, and on average weigh about 20 grams.

So, with some quick maths, there are roughly 200 Lego tyres to every one regular tyre. That means that at its peak, Lego was churning out the equivalent of 1.9 million full-size tyres.