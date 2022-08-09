The News Of Tomorrow, Today

KFC’s Plant-Based Wicked Popcorn Kinda Tastes Like Chicken

Stephanie Nuzzo and Asha Barbaschow

Published 2 hours ago: August 9, 2022 at 4:40 pm -
Filed to:fast food
foodkfcplant-basedsnacks
KFC’s Plant-Based Wicked Popcorn Kinda Tastes Like Chicken

KFC has today launched a trial of its first-ever plant-based chicken option in Australia.

With our friends in the U.S. having access to some Beyond not-quite-chicken chicken at the Colonel’s American stores since January, this is an addition we’ve been hoping for down under.

Taking a leaf out of the success of Popcorn Chicken, Wicked Popcorn takes the spice of KFC’s Wicked Wings, slathers it onto a meat-free chicken alternative (made from pea-protein), and serves it up in tiny tasty morsels. The plant-based menu item is also being served with some Lime Ranch dipping sauce. Bougie.

The plant-based chicken is featured only as Wicked Popcorn, for now.

We had the pleasure of tasting some of the Wicked Popcorn this afternoon and I know your first question is probably: Does it taste like real chicken?  The consensus around the office was no. It has a similar texture to a Popcorn Chicken or a chicken nugget, and the KFC spices in the batter obviously add to the experience, but the meat-eaters all said it was obviously not. I haven’t eaten at the Colonel’s joint in years, but everything about the experience instantly lit up a long-dormant neural pathway. It may have been the box that the Wicked Popcorn came in, with its oil-stained exterior clearing the underbrush in my brain.

KFC Wicked Popcorn & Bowl 2 plant based

There is something of a catch, though. The new KFC plant-based Wicked Popcorn is only available as a trial at 14 KFC restaurants across the NSW South Coast. The trial kicks off on August 9 and will run through until September 5. This whole deal is almost the exact same as that of Macca’s and its McPlant Burger. A snack-sized box will set you back $2.95.

I live in fear that I’ll order Wicked Popcorn and someone will think it’s funny to swap it out for popcorn chicken. But aside from that, it’s a good move in the right direction (the right direction is of course a plant-based lifestyle).

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.