Jordan Peele Says Nope’s Mysterious Nobody Has a Future

A character appears in the trailer for Nope that didn’t make it into the final cut of the film. This isn’t unusual; trailers aren’t what gets shown in theatres, and there’s always time to edit — choosing different cuts, takes, or even plotlines in between the trailer and the premiere. But eagle-eyed fans of Jordan Peele’s most recent movie have identified Michael Busch’s character from the trailer… and spotted that he is credited on IMDb as simply ‘Nobody’.

He literally appears for a second, maybe less, starting at 2:19. And look, maybe we’re not going to get a direct sequel following the Hayworth siblings (which I would watch any day of the week), but I love a thematic sequel. If we get a Nope 2 that just follows the vibes of the first film I would not be upset. Peele’s filmmaking sensibilities lend themselves well to films that are laden with metaphor and double meanings, and there’s certainly always more to say about the hubris and determination of humanity in the face of exceptional power.

In an interview with the New York Times, Peele praised the “detective work” that people are doing with his film. When pressed about Nobody’s arc, he responded. “The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

