Joe Keery Is Sick of You Talking About His Stranger Things Hair

Steve Harrington is more than his hair. Joe Keery is four seasons in as Hawkins’ babysitter hero and he’s tired of the attention it gets over…everything else.

The Stranger Things mainstay told The Daily Beast recently, “It’s really ridiculous. It’s not something I have control over, it’s just internet fodder that’s carried over and is now attached to me.”

“I can’t really knock it. I have a career, so I have to be like, ‘Who cares? I’ll take it.’ But it’s also not something I care about at all,” the actor and musician continued. “Still, people seem to really care about it and fixate on it, for whatever reason. It’s so stupid, honestly.”

In his solo music work, he references it cheekily. “Your insults don’t affect me with my favourite coat on / I know my hair looked good in the bathroom at the bar,” he sings on “Gloom,” as part of a way to express his frustrations via music. Hair aside, we hope he expresses his feelings as Steve for Nancy musically too, that’s something to add to the what we want in Season 5 whiteboard. Let everyone who can sing get musical moments, please.

Before we see the conclusion to Netflix’s hit series, Keery hopes to branch out in upcoming projects before the final season of Stranger Things. He recently signed on for a role on FX’s Fargo and is set to debut his album DECIDE on September 16.

