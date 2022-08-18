Infinity Train and More Are the Latest Victims of the HBO Bloodbath

Another day, another round of the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery boss finding some way to make HBO Max subscribers unhappy. This time, beloved animated series Infinity Train, OK K.O.! — Let’s Be Heroes, Summer Camp Island, and much more.

Variety says the cuts — which include several Sesame Street Elmo specials, for goodness’ sake — are being made in order to save money by not paying residuals to the creators, stars, crewmembers, or whoever else stood to make money when someone watched the shows/specials/etc. on HBO Max. I will fully admit that I have no idea how much money this saves the newly merged company, but I do know its new CEO David Zaslav came into the position with the stated goal of saving $US3 ($4),000,000,000 ($4,164,600,000) dollars.

I will, however, hypothesize that all the money WBD would be paying out to the creators of all these shows for the next couple of years would be $US10 ($14) million maximum. (I honestly believe that’s a wild overestimation, but just to be safe.) Now, this doesn’t count the Batgirl movie and Young Justice cancelations, or any of the big cuts HBO has made over the past few weeks — this is just the 30+ small-time animated series, kids’ specials, and reality TV listed below.

By removing these from HBO Max and saving $US10 ($14) million, Warner Bros. Discovery has gotten maybe 0.0034 per cent closer to its goal of $US3 ($4) billion. The full list of cancelled programs is below. There’s no telling when everything will be removed from HBO Max, but at the very least you should watch all three seasons of Infinity Train while you can — it’s a tremendous series, and we’re all poorer for no longer being allowed to watch it.

HBO Max Originals

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Generation

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

My Mum, Your Dad

Odo

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

The Runaway Bunny

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

HBO Originals

My Dinner with Herve

Share

Cartoon Network

Dodo

Elliott From Earth

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Mighty Magiswords

OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Acquired Titles

Detention Adventure

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia’s Magic Playground

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Make It Big, Make It Small

Squish

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.