How to Watch Samsung Reveal its Next-Gen Foldables at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung’s almost unveiled its next-generation foldables, which means the days of relying on leaks are almost over. The company’s virtual Galaxy Unpacked event will start on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. P.T. You can watch along with us on Samsung’s website or in YouTube embed below. Samsung will also publish all the new details from the event on its newsroom landing page.

As they’ve trained us to expect over the years, Samsung’s Unpacked events are when Samsung unwraps its new kit. Everyone’s anticipating the next generation Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. The two folding smartphones will likely take the reins from the Galaxy Note with the companion S Pen — that device has been replaced outright with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, now a part of the early-year flagship lineup.

If you were reading along with the rumours, you might know this year’s foldables are billed out to be as interesting as last year’s releases. The Z Flip 4 is a foldable device that flips down into a clamshell shape, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be marketed toward multitaskers. But while Samsung was figuring out the look and feel of the smartphones the last few years, we’re thinking this year’s launch will be billed as the “upgrade” for folks who are finally foldable form-factor curious.

Since Samsung’s similarly-timed Unpacked event introduced new accessories into the ecosystem last year, there are also rumblings that a new Galaxy Watch 5 will join the brood of existing Samsung wearables alongside a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with improved health tracking sensors aimed at training athletes. The Galaxy Buds Pro may also bump up to the next generation, which would be nicely timed against Google’s recently launched Pixel Buds Pro.

We will know everything in mere hours. Samsung has already opened pre-orders for those ready to drop cash on the unknown. For everyone else, join us back here during the Unpacked event time to see what’s new.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.