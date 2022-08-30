House of the Dragon’s Ratings Are Only Soaring Higher

Pity the cast of House of the Dragon — the actors playing the Targaryen family might be wearing those platinum-blond wigs for quite a while. While the series has already been renewed for a second season, people were even more interested in watching the second episode of the Game of Thrones prequel TV series than the premiere, as the live audience jumped up from 10 million people to 10.2 — which means the Targaryen civil war could last quite some time.

A gain of two per cent might not sound super impressive, but it’s rare that a TV show gains viewers after its premiere — usually, people are interested in checking out the first episode to see what the fuss is about, and then may or may not keep watching — so the entertainment industry is freaking out. Basically, people either started watching the show based on all the positive buzz Oops All Targaryens! has been receiving or they enjoyed streaming the premiere later in the week, so much so that the show has now become appointment television for them.

And for the record, people are still enjoying the premiere — its viewership has jumped up from 20 million viewers to 25. It’ll be interesting to see how many people tune in when House of the Dragon’s third episode, “Second of His Name,” airs on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday.

