HBO Max Cuts 36 Titles in the U.S.

The world is currently mourning the unclear future of one of the great streaming services — HBO Max — amidst its ongoing merger with Discovery+. This week, HBO Max is reportedly removing 36 titles from the streaming service, including 20 of its own productions, which is the largest dump in recent history.

HBO Max is widely regarded as a streaming service with a portfolio of exceptional quality content — see shows like Our Flag Means Death, Euphoria, and Peacemaker, for example. When head of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav announced earlier this month that HBO Max would merge with Discovery+, fans were rightly concerned about what could happen to some of their most beloved content. The blood bath of axed content began a few weeks ago as shows like Snowpiercer and movies like Moonshot were pulled from HBO Max, and this week the streamer is dumping 36 titles — the largest purge we’ve seen so far — according to a report from Variety.

“As we work toward bringing our content catalogues together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” HBO Max says, as quoted by Variety. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.”

20 of these titles are HBO Max originals, and are primarily unscripted reality/talk shows or animation series. HBO Max removing their own content is a bit of a paradox as they’ll be unavailable on the platform that they were created for with no clear indication of where they’re headed — if anywhere. This has understandably upset some series creators, like Summer Camp Island creator Julia Pott, who tweeted: “Animation is not nothing!”

We worked for 5 years to make 100 episodes of animation. We worked late into the night, we let ourselves go, we were a family of hard working artists who wanted to make something beautiful, and HBO MAX just pulled them all like we were nothing. Animation is not nothing! — Julia Pott (@juliapott) August 18, 2022

HBO Max didn’t immediately return Gizmodo’s request for comment on why, exactly, the service is removing their own content or if it will be migrated to another service, but here’s a list of some of the HBO Max murders that hurt the most, followed by all 36 titles that will be removed from the service.

While the pulling of these shows isn’t great news for their loyal viewers, it appears the streaming service does want to keep viewership up. On Thursday, HBO Max launched a limited-time discount for both new and returning customers. The offer would mean over 40% in savings when they prepay for a yearly subscription plan by October 30.

HBO Max Originals

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

My Mum, Your Dad

Odo

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

The Runaway Bunny

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs”

HBO Originals

My Dinner with Herve

Cartoon Network Titles

Dodo

Elliott From Earth

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Mighty Magiswords

OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Titles Acquired by HBO Max