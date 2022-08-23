Halloween Ends in Theatres and on Peacock the Same Day

The Halloween saga ends this October, and it ends both at home and in theatres. Following the release plan of last year’s Halloween Kills, this year’s conclusion to the saga, Halloween Ends, will be released in theatres and on Peacock October 14.

The news was announced in a cheeky video by the scream queen herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, who explained that Halloween Kills was such a success on streaming and in theatres, it made sense to do it again. Here’s the clip.

The end is almost here. 👀 #HalloweenEnds in theaters and streaming only on Peacock October 14. pic.twitter.com/AxS0htyKi7 — Peacock (@peacockTV) August 23, 2022

Halloween Ends picks up four years after the events of Halloween Kills. Michael Myers has been missing the whole time and Laurie (Curtis) is now living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). However, when a man is accused of murdering a kid he was babysitting, Laurie knows one more showdown is on the way. Michael is back and this time she has to end it once and for all.

The trailer for Halloween Ends was hugely promising and the fact so much time has passed in the story does seem to create a bit more fear and tension. But, personally, I found Halloween Kills to be so stale and lame after such a stellar return with the first film in this series, Ends has a lot to live up to. Plus, final chapters in horror movies are always so, so good right?

Written by Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green, Halloween Kills is directed by Green, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Jamie Lee Curtis returns, obviously, along with Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Will Patton, and Kyle Richards. Rohan Campbell joins as the aforementioned man who could be a murderer.

Are you excited for Halloween Ends? Do you think it’ll be a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy? More importantly, will you head out to a theatre to see it or merely watch on Peacock? Let us know below.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.