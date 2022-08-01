Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Won’t See One Big Cosmic Character’s Return

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 has begun filming. Jameela Jamil talks She-Hulk’s Titania. Plus, good news for Moonhaven, and what’s coming on Westworld, Ghosts, and Primal. Spoilers, away!

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Deadline reports Holt McCallany (Mind Hunter) has joined the cast of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning as Bernstein, the United States Secretary of Defence.

Creepers

Bloody-Disgusting reports Jake Manley, Adeline Rudolph, Francesca Reale, Laurence O’Faurain, Nicholas Hamilton, Javier Botet, Skylan Brooks, and Kai Caster will star in the film adaptation of David Morrell’s Creepers. Manley will play Rick, “the official leader of the Creepers” while Rudolph plays Diane, “the unofficial leader of the group, and Rick’s rebellious, defying, impulsive girlfriend.” Reale has been cast as Cora, “a parkour expert and the key in the group who opens doors wherever they’re closed while keeping everyone honest” while O’Faurain joins as Balenger, “a mysterious, brooding, powerful stranger with a secret and who isn’t who he says he is.” Hamilton is said to play Tod, “leader of the Scavengers, a rival urbex group and who is particularly cruel and vicious” opposite Botet as the supernatural Pale Creature” whose domain is the abandoned Paragon Hotel.” Brooks has been cast as Vernon, “the 4th Creeper, a wise-cracking tech-nerd who is not doing a good job of hiding his true feelings for Cora” while Caster rounds out the cast as JD, a former Creeper “exiled after breaking their code and further betraying them by joining the rival Scavs.”

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

During a recent interview with Extra, James Gunn confirmed Harry Styles’ Eros/Starfox does not appear in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

Nope. I’m setting the record straight. Starfox doesn’t pop up.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Meanwhile, David F. Sandberg confirmed Rizwan Manji appears as an unnamed character in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

I think of him as Jamil’s more successful brother! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 29, 2022

Godzilla Vs. Kong 2

Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is currently filming under the working title Origins.

Kung Fu

Deadline reports Kim Rhodes and Ben Levin have joined the third season of Kung Fu in recurring roles. Rhodes will play Carrie, “the representative of a restaurant investment group that takes an interest in Harmony Dumplings” while Levin has been cast as Bo, “a barista/vigilante whose extracurricular crime fighting leads to a collision with Nicky and her siblings.”

Moonhaven

Moonhaven has been officially renewed for a second season at AMC+. [Deadline]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Jameela Jamil described her character Titania as both “annoying” and “unselfconscious” in a recent interview with Screen Rant.

Titania stands out because I think she’s the most annoying of them, actually. I think she almost doesn’t need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven’t really utilised enough. She’s also very glamorous. I like the fact that she’s a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she’s completely unselfconscious. She’s completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We’ll see.

Ghosts

Ghosts has released a “this year on…” trailer for its second season premiering on September 29.

Westworld

The hosts endure spiritual conversion in the trailer for “Metanoia,” next week’s episode of Westworld.

Primal

Finally, Spear and Fang battle vikings in a new clip from this week’s episode of Primal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2vg3febiP0Banner art by Jim Cook

