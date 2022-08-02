Grab the GoPro HERO 9 on Sale and Capture Your Next Adventure in 5K

The name GoPro has become synonymous with action cameras. Over the past decade, we’ve seen these pocket-sized cameras become a must-have accessory for people who love the great outdoors – whether they’re filming themselves free climbing, riding their favourite cycling track or carving up some waves on their surfboard.

If you’re an active, outdoorsy type and a tech lover, the GoPro HERO 9 is a great meeting point between the two hobbies, packing some fantastic camera tech into a portable and durable package. If you’ve been meaning to pick up GoPro or are keen to upgrade from the one you’ve already got, you can currently grab the GoPro HERO 9 Black for $529.95, instead of its usual retail price of $669.94.

That price tag might still be a bit too rich for some, but this is a fantastic camera. In Gizmodo’s review of the GoPro HERO 9 Black, we were pretty overall impressed with it: “The video footage this camera shoots looks stunning, the stills are bigger and better, battery life is longer, and the new features are genuinely useful.”

What can the GoPro HERO 9 do?

Its camera uses a 20MP sensor, which allows you to capture 5K video along with stunning 20MP photos. This model uses HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilisation, which allows for much smoother video capture, with in-camera horizon levelling. If you’re into live-streaming your hikes or surf sessions, the HERO 9 Black will also support up to 1080p video.

Speaking of surfing, the camera is waterproof up to 33 feet. It’s also pretty durable, which is something we learned firsthand.

In terms of interface, the rear display is an easy-to-use touch screen. The front of the GoPro Hero 9 also includes an LCD display, so you perfectly capture any selfies without having to play the guessing game of whether or not you’re in the frame.

You can pick up the GoPro Hero 9 Black while it’s on sale here.