The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Grab the GoPro HERO 9 on Sale and Capture Your Next Adventure in 5K

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 2 mins ago: August 2, 2022 at 5:30 pm -
Filed to:Deals
goprogopro hero9
Grab the GoPro HERO 9 on Sale and Capture Your Next Adventure in 5K
Image: GoPro
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The name GoPro has become synonymous with action cameras. Over the past decade, we’ve seen these pocket-sized cameras become a must-have accessory for people who love the great outdoors – whether they’re filming themselves free climbing, riding their favourite cycling track or carving up some waves on their surfboard.

If you’re an active, outdoorsy type and a tech lover, the GoPro HERO 9 is a great meeting point between the two hobbies, packing some fantastic camera tech into a portable and durable package. If you’ve been meaning to pick up GoPro or are keen to upgrade from the one you’ve already got, you can currently grab the GoPro HERO 9 Black for $529.95, instead of its usual retail price of $669.94.

That price tag might still be a bit too rich for some, but this is a fantastic camera. In Gizmodo’s review of the GoPro HERO 9 Black, we were pretty overall impressed with it: “The video footage this camera shoots looks stunning, the stills are bigger and better, battery life is longer, and the new features are genuinely useful.”

What can the GoPro HERO 9 do?

gopro hero9 black camera
Image: GoPro

Its camera uses a 20MP sensor, which allows you to capture 5K video along with stunning 20MP photos. This model uses HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilisation, which allows for much smoother video capture, with in-camera horizon levelling. If you’re into live-streaming your hikes or surf sessions, the HERO 9 Black will also support up to 1080p video.

Speaking of surfing, the camera is waterproof up to 33 feet. It’s also pretty durable, which is something we learned firsthand.

In terms of interface, the rear display is an easy-to-use touch screen. The front of the GoPro Hero 9 also includes an LCD display, so you perfectly capture any selfies without having to play the guessing game of whether or not you’re in the frame.

You can pick up the GoPro Hero 9 Black while it’s on sale here.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.