Google Goes Down, Causing Mass Panic for an Hour

What happens when Google goes down? Mass panic, mostly.

That was the case on Tuesday (still Monday for a lot of the world), when Google users were reporting in troves that the beloved search site was on the blink. According to DownDetector, people started reporting a problem with Google from around 9:12 pm EDT, which is 11:12 am AEST.

User reports indicate Google is having problems since 9:12 PM EDT. https://t.co/MK35emuk7T RT if you're also having problems #Googledown — Downdetector (@downdetector) August 9, 2022

There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues, not just with Search but with other Google apps such as Maps.

Users were presented with an error message upon attempting to Google something, the notification read: “The server encountered an error and could not complete your request”.

JUST IN: Google Search is currently facing major network outages for millions of people across 40+ countries. pic.twitter.com/B5GxUIVTHw — CryptoWhale (@CryptoWhale) August 9, 2022

Around 40 minutes later, things were back to normal. Things seem to be running smoothly now, with reports of a Google outage flatlining.

We’ll update this article when we learn more about the outage from Google.