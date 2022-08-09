7 Galaxy Projectors to Gaze off Into Space With

If you’ve been looking to change the atmosphere of certain rooms in your home, then allow us to introduce you to the humble galaxy projector. These devices are surprisingly affordable and a unique way to add some ambience to your home. With the flick of a switch, you can totally change the mood of a room without needing to splash out on an expensive renovation (which is always a bonus if you’re renting).

A galaxy projector is also a great piece of complimentary tech. Why not pair one with a mini projector and create a home cinema on a rainy day? It’ll feel just like a movie under the stars. Or plug it into a smart plug, so you can set routines that you can control with your voice?

If you want to know more about filling your home with some nifty pockets of intergalactic goodness, check out some of the best deals we’ve found below.

What’s a galaxy projector?

It’s a projector that projects galaxies, as the name suggests.

To be just a touch more precise, it’s a catch-all term for projectors that typically project some kind of starfield, usually designed to be pointed at the ceiling of a room. Some models will offer differing star fields, or planets and galaxies, while others may include embedded music or other added features. The essential features are basically just a light source and a star pattern of some sort, but there’s quite a bit of scope for a galaxy projector to do more than that.

Why would I want one?

There are a few different use cases for galaxy projectors, but just to name a few:

To help you sleep at night

Have you ever slept under the stars? It can be an amazing experience, but the outside world also has its fair share of cold weather, bugs and other discomforts. Having the stars above you while you sleep can make that tricky task of relaxing into a deep sleep much easier.

To create a romantic atmosphere

Need to pop a “special” question? Get the stars on your side – as long as you’re sure your prospective partner will view it as cute rather than cheesy.

To enhance entertainment

Line up a lengthy session of Elite Dangerous, set Kubrick’s classic 2001: A Space Odyssey to play – whatever takes your fancy. You can make things feel even more immersive when you’re in a room that is quite literally full of stars, whether that’s a family movie night, a wedding or your next party.

What are my Galaxy projector options?

There’s a wide range of projectors that will fling star fields indoors at different price points.

A galaxy light that can switch between stars, moons or projected waves.

If you’re after stars in a range of colours, this projector can switch between 10 different colour sets with 360-degrees of rotation.

Simple to use and perfect for children, this will serve as a wondrous night light.

Precision glass optics give this skylight a hyper-real element.

While the focus is more on projected water patterns, this projector comes with included speakers if you want music with your light shows.

A projector with modes covering a starry sky and a universe pattern, as well as a happy birthday message and a cover so it can do double duty as a night light.

This super easy-to-use projector offers three light options: star, nebula cloud and the moon. You can also control the brightness, angle and combination of light options.

