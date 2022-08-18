9 Father’s Day Tech Gifts for Every Budget

Oh boy, it’s almost that time of the year where you need to submit your application for favourite child. And by that, we’re referring to getting your dad an awesome gift for Father’s Day.

So, if you’re looking for some Father’s Day gifts to spoil your tech-loving old man, then we know just what he wants, aside from the ever-helpful “nothing”.

With Father’s Day on 4 September this year, you only have a week or so to order one of these techy gift ideas before you have to stoop to a card and a Scratchie. Something that we guarantee will illicit a smirk and a pat on the back for you. C’mon, you can do better.

Best Father’s Day tech gift ideas under $100

Fit Smart massage gun

After a long day at work or a rigorous workout, your dad deserves to pummel away his stress with a massage gun in hand.

This Fit Smart massage gun sports four speeds that will alleviate his muscle soreness and tension, while promoting better blood circulation. If it keeps dad from asking you for a foot rub, isn’t it just worth it?

Shop it here from Catch for $49. It’s also available from eBay for $59.95 and Amazon for $69.90.

Bring dad’s home into the 21st century with an Echo Dot (4th Gen)

If your dad has yet to convert the family home into a smart one, you can help him get started by grabbing an Echo Dot.

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) works as a speaker that can play his favourite music, check the weather, read the news and even switch off smart lights (if installed).

Shop it here from Amazon or Big W for $44 (down from $79). You can also swipe one for dad from eBay here for $69.

By the way, new Prime members can nick this Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for a super low $10 if you sign up before 7 November. That’s probably the best $10 Father’s Day gift you’ll ever find.

iMuto power bank

Is your dad the forgetful type that never charges his phone before he goes out? Then, one of the best gifts you can grab him this Father’s Day would have to be a power bank, such as this one from iMuto.

This back-up battery features a solid 20,000 mAh and can fit snugly in his back pocket against his smartphone. Win yourself the honour of favourite child with this thoughtful Father’s Day gift idea.

Grab one here for $47.99 from Amazon. There’s also one available at eBay for $59.15.

Best Father’s Day tech gifts between $100 and $300

Sennheiser noise-cancelling wireless headphones

Is papa an audiophile? There’s not many tech gift ideas better than a pair of Sennheiser over-ear headphones for Father’s Day.

These headphones sport a built-in equaliser, up to 30 hours of battery life, voice assistant compatibility and intuitive controls. Everything dad could possibly need to enjoy some peace and quiet while listening to his audiobook or whittling away at work.

Order these Sennheiser headphones in time for Father’s Day here from Amazon or MyDeal for $139 or you can nab one at eBay for $179.99 (down from $299).

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 portable speaker

Need a gift idea for the dad that spends hours in the shed or cooking up a storm for the family BBQ? Your best bet is to get him a premium portable speaker that can keep the good times rolling while he shifts into “Kiss The Cook” mode.

We recommend the Ultimate Ears Boom 3, a 360-degree immersive speaker that can be dunked in water and keep the tunes pumpin’ for 15 hours on a single charge. Dad’s gonna have a blast, and you will too.

Nab one here for dad from Amazon or eBay for $145.

Kobo Libra 2

Bookish dads whose study is overflowing with paperbacks will more than appreciate an eReader, especially one as nice as the Kobo Libra 2.

This Kobo eReader is perfect for indoor or outdoor use thanks to its 7-inch glare-free touchscreen and adjustable brightness. This eReader also happens to be waterproof so dad can even read his new book poolside. Or, if dad prefers to stay up at night reading while the house is quiet, he can switch on its blue light reduction to ensure he still gets a restful sleep.

Get dad a digital library as a gift this Father’s Day from Amazon or eBay for $269.99 or Booktopia for $279.

Extravagant tech gifts for dad that are over $300

Garmin Instinct Solar smart watch

If you’re looking for some Father’s Day gift ideas to treat your active dad, why not a rugged Garmin smart watch?

Not only is it scratch, shock and water resistant, but it will also monitor dad’s heart rate, activity and stress, so he can keep a watchful eye on his health. Your sporty father won’t have to worry about getting lost with this watch’s multi-GNSS satellite support and outdoor sensors. With its Tracback Routing, he can take all of the guesswork out of finding his way back home by using this feature to return to his starting point.

It’s even solar powered, so if dad’s on a big, multi-day hike then he can experience a boost of unprecedented battery life while under the sun.

Split one on sale here with your siblings from Amazon for $398 or eBay for $398.95 (down from $699).

HTC VIVE Flow VR glasses

If your dad works from home but has trouble tuning out distractions, the HTC VIVE Flow is the perfect way to escape it all.

These virtual reality glasses ditch the boring and bulky headset design for a seamless, futuristic look that is easy to take on or off. Unlike the Meta Quest, the VIVE Flow is designed for wellness and productivity so dad can vanish from reality into a lo-fi, distraction-free workspace.

That said, these VR glasses aren’t just a gift for dad – they’re for the whole family to share. Even mum can try a meditation program using the VIVE Flow or listen to some ASMR to calm her cluttered mind.

Shop it here from the VIVE Australia store for $749.

Moebot S5 robot lawn mower

Let’s be real: no dad genuinely likes mowing the lawn. It’s just another chore on the to-do list when he’d much rather spend time unwinding or with you.

That’s where the Moebot robotic lawn mower comes in. This heavy duty mower is undeterred by thick blades of grass and claims to cut through overgrown lawns better than thousand dollar models from other brands.

While most robotic mowers have a tendency to miss spots near walls or garden edging, the Moebot can drive over concrete to lessen the need for dad to dig out the weed whacker afterwards.

All of his mowing needs can be managed through an easy-to-use app that even the least tech-savvy of family members will be able to figure out.

Shop it from Amazon or MyDeal for $999.