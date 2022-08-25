Farscape’s Claudia Black Investigates a Troubling Deep-Space Puzzle in Deus

A mission to Mars takes a distressing turn in Deus, a new sci-fi film starring and produced by Claudia Black (whose many credits include Farscape and Stargate SG-1, as well as voicing characters in major video game franchises like Uncharted and Mass Effect). Gizmodo has an exclusive new trailer to share today!

Here’s the official synopsis for the film, which was written and directed by Steve Stone (whose previous releases include horror films Entity and In Extremis): “A mysterious black sphere is discovered in the orbit of Mars. The Achilles is sent to investigate. After the bedraggled six-person crew wake from eight months hibernation, the sphere is transmitting a single word in every Earth language ever known: Deus.”

Black plays a renowned astrophysicist who has difficulty wrapping her science-focused brain around the mysterious anomaly… something that gets even worse when she starts experiencing frightening hallucinations aboard the increasingly claustrophobic spaceship. She’s also the crew member who, with the help of the ship’s computer, first realises that the sphere is transmitting the word “deus” into space — as in “God.” That… can’t be good, right?

In addition to Black, the cast includes David O’Hara, Phil Davis, and Richard Blackwood. Deus arrives September 13 on VOD and digital.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.