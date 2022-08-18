The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Set Photos From the Fallout TV Show Actually Look Really Good

David Smith

Published 32 mins ago: August 18, 2022 at 2:23 pm -
Image: Bethesda Game Studios

The first photos from the set of Prime Video’s Fallout TV show have begun to appear online.

Images have been slowly trickling out of the production since July, but they show a set full of architecture that closely mirrors the art deco design of the games. Here are just a few to give you an idea of what the show looks like.

The Fallout vibe translates well. There are a lot of little details, too: The Vault 32 logo and the Vault Boy poster warning of the outside world. The dead garden and messed-up classroom suggest that this is a long-abandoned vault.

One set lurker was lucky enough to get a shot of a castmate in a Vault-Tec jumpsuit. The design has changed slightly from the games, but it is unmistakably the blue-and-yellow Vault-Tec gear.

They even managed to get a shot of some Power Armour, with what appears to be a Brotherhood of Steel insignia on the wrist.

Bethesda originally announced the Fallout TV show back in 2020 and that the creative team behind HBO’s Westworld would produce it. Amazon committed to an entire season of the show, and, when released, it will stream on Prime Video. The show still doesn’t have a release date (or even a trailer, for that matter), but with production in full swing, we can’t imagine it will be long before we see it in motion.

Keen for your thoughts on this one, dear readers. Do you like what you see? Are they striking the right tone? Are you even keen on a Fallout TV show? Sound off in the comments below.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

