Fallout Set Pictures Tease the World Inside the Vaults

Dust

Deadline reports Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) will star alongside Sarah Paulson in Dust, an upcoming horror-thriller in which “a woman trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms” becomes “convinced that a mysterious presence is threatening her family.” Details on his character are currently unknown.

Hellraiser

Meanwhile, Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot from The Ritual director David Bruckner has been rated “R” for “strong bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual content, and brief graphic nudity.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Invitation

Bloody-Disgusting also has word the vampire wedding movie The Invitation has been rated “PG-13″ for “terror, violent content, some strong language, sexual content and partial nudity.”

Madame Web

A Daily Bugle news van was recently spotted on the set of Madame Webb, but you’ll need to head over to Reddit to have a look.

Blank

A malfunctioning android at an A.I.-operated writer’s retreat won’t allow her guest to leave until she finishes her novel in the trailer for Blank, available on VOD September 23.

Yellowjackets

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Simone Kessell has been cast as the adult Lotte in the second season of Yellowjackets.

The Boys

Filming has officially begun on the fourth season of The Boys, according to both showrunner Eric Kripke and star Karl Urban on social media.

Fallout

Photos from the set of Amazon’s Fallout series provide our first look at Shelter 33.

Roswell, New Mexico

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “How It’s Going to Be,” the series finale of Roswell, New Mexico.

SERIES FINALE– Liz (Jeanine Mason) doubting her abilities, calls for reinforcements, meanwhile Isobel (Lily Cowles) shows Max (Nathan Dean) a memory, one that will put him on a new trajectory and Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a promise to Alex (Tyler Blackburn). The series also stars Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Joel Anderson Thompson & Christopher Hollier (#413).

Vampire Academy

Peacock has released another trailer for its adaptation of Richelle Mead’s Vampire Academy, premiering on September 15.

Last Light

Elsewhere, Earth runs out of oil in the trailer for Peacock’s Last Light, starring Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt.

Rick & Morty

Finally, Rick & Morty continue to hype “Wormageddon” in a new teaser for season six.

