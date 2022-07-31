What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder This Month

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder?
This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder in Australia in August, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies).
What’s new on Netflix?
What’s new on Netflix? Quite a lot this month, actually. Netflix is spoiling its Australian users with a tonne of new movies and TV shows out this month. Highlights include Tom Cruise (with all four Mission: Impossible films and the OG Top Gun coming).
What new movies are out on Netflix?
- Mission: Impossible – August 1
- Mission: Impossible II – August 1
- Mission: Impossible III – August 1
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – August 1
- Top Gun – August 1
- Buba – August 3
- Carter – August 5
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – August 5
- Code Name: Emperor – August 8
- I Just Killed My Dad – August 9
- Rams – August 10
- Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist – August 10
- Day Shift – August 12
- Untold: Volume 2 – August 16
- Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist – August 16
- Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 – August 16
- Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul – August 16
- Back to the Future – August 16
- Inside the Mind of a Cat – August 18
- The Next 365 Days – August 19
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar– August 20
- Watch Out, We’re Mad – August 24
- Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee – August 24
- History 101: Season 2 – August 25
- Seoul Vibe – August 26
- I Came By – August 31
What new shows are out on Netflix?
- Good Morning, Verônica (season 2) – August 3
- Super Giant Robot Brothers – August 4
- KAKEGURUI TWIN – August 4
- The Sandman – August 5
- Team Zenko Go (season 2) – August 8
- The Bureau of Magical Things (season 2) – August 10
- Locke & Key (season 3) – August 10
- School Tales The Series – August 10
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 – August 11
- A Model Family – August 12
- High Heat – August 17
- Unsuspicious – August 17
- Tekken: Bloodline – August 18
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (season 2) – August 18
- Echoes – August 19
- Kleo – August 19
- The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) – August 19
- Lost Ollie – August 24
- Under Fire – August 24
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness (season 3) – August 25
- Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure – August 25
- Drive Hard: The Maloof Way – August 26
- Ludik – August 26
- Mighty Express (season 7) – August 29
- I AM A KILLER (season 3) – August 30
- Family Secrets – August 31
What should I watch on Netflix?
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
What’s new on Prime Video? Not a whole lot of nerdy content coming out this month on Prime Video, but we’ve got a few new movies and one TV show to keep us entertained. Highlights include Uncharted.
What new movies are out on Prime Video?
- Sing – August 1
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby – August 1
- The Great Gatsby – August 3
- Thirteen Lives (2022) – August 5
- The Paper Tigers – August 12
- Room – August 24
- Samaritan – August 26
- Uncharted – August 27
What new shows are out on Prime Video?
- The Outlaws (season 2) – August 5
What should I watch on Prime Video?
What’s new on Disney+?
What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ has a lot up its sleeve, with a bunch of new movies and TV shows out this month. Highlights include Lightyear and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
What new movies are out on Disney+?
- Lightyear – August 3
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel – August 3
- Prey – August 5
- The Lion King: Sing-Along Version – August 5
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride: Sing-Along Version – August 5
- Beauty and the Beast: Sing-Along Version (1991) – August 19
- Beauty and the Beast: Sing-Along Version (2017) – August 19
- Tangled: Sing-Along Version – August 19
- Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist – August 26
What new shows are out on Disney+?
- The Villains of Valley View – August 3 (new episodes)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee – August 3 (new episodes)
- I Am Groot – August 10 (new episodes weekly)
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – August 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Eureka! (season 1)- August 17
- Andor – August 31 (new episodes weekly)
What should I watch on Disney+?
What’s new on Binge?
What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, but not a whole lot of nerdy content. Saying that, there are a few good TV shows and movies coming out this month on Binge that we think you’ll enjoy. Highlights include The Sopranos spin-off The Many Saints of Newark and the prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon.
What new movies are out on Binge?
- The State We’re In: Australia’s Border Story – August 1
- The Many Saints of Newark – August 5
- Lego DC Girls: Super-Villain High – August 6
- Death on the Nile (1978) – August 7
- Bruce Willis, The Unbreakable – August 8
- Annabelle – August 13
- Clifford The Big Red Dog – August 16
- Invictus – August 19
- The Boy – August 19
- The Rainmaker – August 20
- Project X – August 20
- IT: Chapter Two – August 26
What new shows are out on Binge?
- The Curse Of Oak Island (season 9) – August 1
- Industry (season 2 premiere, new episodes weekly) – August 2
- Ren & Stimpy (seasons 1-5) – August 3
- Reservation Dogs (season 2 premiere) – August 4
- Shameless (seasons 1-11) – August 5
- Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt For Justice (season 1) – August 10
- The Wild Thornberrys (season 1-3) – August 11
- House of the Dragon (season 1 premiere) – August 22
- Sherwood (season 1 premiere, new episodes weekly) – August 24
- Talking Tom And Friends (season 4) – August 27
- Besieged Fortresses, Legendary Battles (season 1) – August 31
What should I watch on Binge?
What’s new on Stan?
What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a handful of good TV shows and movies coming out on Stan this month. Highlights include The Shining and the finale of Better Call Saul (on August 16).
What new movies are out on Stan?
- Mother! – August 1
- The Untouchables – August 1
- Contagion – August 3
- Reign of the Supermen – August 4
- The Death of Superman – August 4
- Scooby Doo! Franken Creepy – August 5
- Dirty Harry – August 6
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay – August 6
- Sing – August 6
- Catwoman – August 7
- Goodfellas – August 12
- Scooby Doo! Haunted Holidays – August 12
- Batman Vs. Robin – August 13
- Aurora – August 15
- Game Night – August 16
- Gremlins – August 18
- Space Jam – August 19
- Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace – August 19
- Justice League Vs. The Fatal Five – August 20
- The Meg – August 24
- The Last House on the Left – August 25
- Den of Thieves – August 26
- Scooby Doo! Moon Monster Madness – August 26
- Rampage – August 27
- Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – August 27
- The Shining – August 30
What new shows are out on Stan?
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (season 3) – August 5
- Summer Camp Island (season 2 and 3) – August 5
- Uncle Grandpa (season 2) – August 12
What should I watch on Stan?
What’s new on Shudder?
What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights include Glorious and What Josiah Saw.
What new movies are out on Shudder?
- First Love – August 2
- Elizabeth Harvest
- February – August 3
- What Josiah Saw – August 4
- Lizzie – August 9
- Satanic Panic – August 9
- 1BR – August 16
- The Soul Collector – August 16
- Alone With You – August 17
- Curse of Audrey Earnshaw – August 19
- Bloodthirsty – August 19
- Glorious – August 18
- So Vam – August 23
- I Blame Society – August 25
- All the Creatures were Stirring – August 30
- Sadistic Intentions – August 30
What should I watch on Shudder?
This article will be updated with Paramount+’s August titles when available.
