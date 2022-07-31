What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder This Month

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder in Australia in August, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? Quite a lot this month, actually. Netflix is spoiling its Australian users with a tonne of new movies and TV shows out this month. Highlights include Tom Cruise (with all four Mission: Impossible films and the OG Top Gun coming).

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Mission: Impossible – August 1

Mission: Impossible II – August 1

Mission: Impossible III – August 1

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – August 1

Top Gun – August 1

Buba – August 3

Carter – August 5

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – August 5

Code Name: Emperor – August 8

I Just Killed My Dad – August 9

Rams – August 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist – August 10

Day Shift – August 12

Untold: Volume 2 – August 16

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist – August 16

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 – August 16

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul – August 16

Back to the Future – August 16

Inside the Mind of a Cat – August 18

The Next 365 Days – August 19

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar– August 20

Watch Out, We’re Mad – August 24

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee – August 24

History 101: Season 2 – August 25

Seoul Vibe – August 26

I Came By – August 31

What new shows are out on Netflix?

Good Morning, Verônica (season 2) – August 3

Super Giant Robot Brothers – August 4

KAKEGURUI TWIN – August 4

The Sandman – August 5

Team Zenko Go (season 2) – August 8

The Bureau of Magical Things (season 2) – August 10

Locke & Key (season 3) – August 10

School Tales The Series – August 10

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 – August 11

A Model Family – August 12

High Heat – August 17

Unsuspicious – August 17

Tekken: Bloodline – August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (season 2) – August 18

Echoes – August 19

Kleo – August 19

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) – August 19

Lost Ollie – August 24

Under Fire – August 24

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (season 3) – August 25

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure – August 25

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way – August 26

Ludik – August 26

Mighty Express (season 7) – August 29

I AM A KILLER (season 3) – August 30

Family Secrets – August 31

What should I watch on Netflix?

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Not a whole lot of nerdy content coming out this month on Prime Video, but we’ve got a few new movies and one TV show to keep us entertained. Highlights include Uncharted.

What new movies are out on Prime Video?

Sing – August 1

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby – August 1

The Great Gatsby – August 3

Thirteen Lives (2022) – August 5

The Paper Tigers – August 12

Room – August 24

Samaritan – August 26

Uncharted – August 27

What new shows are out on Prime Video?

The Outlaws (season 2) – August 5

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ has a lot up its sleeve, with a bunch of new movies and TV shows out this month. Highlights include Lightyear and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

What new movies are out on Disney+?

Lightyear – August 3

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel – August 3

Prey – August 5

August 5 The Lion King: Sing-Along Version – August 5

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride: Sing-Along Version – August 5

Beauty and the Beast: Sing-Along Version (1991) – August 19

Beauty and the Beast: Sing-Along Version (2017) – August 19

Tangled: Sing-Along Version – August 19

Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist – August 26

What new shows are out on Disney+?

The Villains of Valley View – August 3 (new episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee – August 3 (new episodes)

I Am Groot – August 10 (new episodes weekly)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – August 17 (new episodes weekly)

Eureka! (season 1)- August 17

Andor – August 31 (new episodes weekly)

What should I watch on Disney+?

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, but not a whole lot of nerdy content. Saying that, there are a few good TV shows and movies coming out this month on Binge that we think you’ll enjoy. Highlights include The Sopranos spin-off The Many Saints of Newark and the prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon.

What new movies are out on Binge?

The State We’re In: Australia’s Border Story – August 1

The Many Saints of Newark – August 5

Lego DC Girls: Super-Villain High – August 6

Death on the Nile (1978) – August 7

Bruce Willis, The Unbreakable – August 8

Annabelle – August 13

Clifford The Big Red Dog – August 16

Invictus – August 19

The Boy – August 19

The Rainmaker – August 20

Project X – August 20

IT: Chapter Two – August 26

What new shows are out on Binge?

The Curse Of Oak Island (season 9) – August 1

Industry (season 2 premiere, new episodes weekly) – August 2

Ren & Stimpy (seasons 1-5) – August 3

Reservation Dogs (season 2 premiere) – August 4

Shameless (seasons 1-11) – August 5

Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt For Justice (season 1) – August 10

The Wild Thornberrys (season 1-3) – August 11

House of the Dragon (season 1 premiere) – August 22

Sherwood (season 1 premiere, new episodes weekly) – August 24

Talking Tom And Friends (season 4) – August 27

Besieged Fortresses, Legendary Battles (season 1) – August 31

What should I watch on Binge?

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a handful of good TV shows and movies coming out on Stan this month. Highlights include The Shining and the finale of Better Call Saul (on August 16).

What new movies are out on Stan?

Mother! – August 1

The Untouchables – August 1

Contagion – August 3

Reign of the Supermen – August 4

The Death of Superman – August 4

Scooby Doo! Franken Creepy – August 5

Dirty Harry – August 6

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay – August 6

Sing – August 6

Catwoman – August 7

Goodfellas – August 12

Scooby Doo! Haunted Holidays – August 12

Batman Vs. Robin – August 13

Aurora – August 15

Game Night – August 16

Gremlins – August 18

Space Jam – August 19

Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace – August 19

Justice League Vs. The Fatal Five – August 20

The Meg – August 24

The Last House on the Left – August 25

Den of Thieves – August 26

Scooby Doo! Moon Monster Madness – August 26

Rampage – August 27

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – August 27

The Shining – August 30

What new shows are out on Stan?

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (season 3) – August 5

Summer Camp Island (season 2 and 3) – August 5

Uncle Grandpa (season 2) – August 12

What should I watch on Stan?

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights include Glorious and What Josiah Saw.

What new movies are out on Shudder?

First Love – August 2

Elizabeth Harvest

February – August 3

What Josiah Saw – August 4

Lizzie – August 9

Satanic Panic – August 9

1BR – August 16

The Soul Collector – August 16

Alone With You – August 17

Curse of Audrey Earnshaw – August 19

Bloodthirsty – August 19

Glorious – August 18

So Vam – August 23

I Blame Society – August 25

All the Creatures were Stirring – August 30

Sadistic Intentions – August 30

What should I watch on Shudder?

This article will be updated with Paramount+’s August titles when available.

That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder this month, check back in late August and we’ll tell you what’s coming in September. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

This article will be constantly updated.