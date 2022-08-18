The Good Movies Coming to Australian Cinemas in September

Welcome to your list containing a guide to all the good movies out next month. By good we obviously mean Giz-adjacent, so sci-fi, horror, fantasy, adventure – basically every flick on the September 2022 Australian movie release schedule we can’t wait to see.

Every good movie out next month

Even though it’s still August, it’s time to look ahead to September. Next month there are a few great flicks hitting cinemas in Australia, so here they are, starting with an animation we’re pretty keen on.

DC League of Super Pets – September 15

It is a good time to be a superheroic animal. DC’s League of Super-Pets animated movie is on the way and has somehow nabbed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the voice of Krypto the Superdog, along with Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound, plus Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, among others. It looks adorable, check out the trailer for yourself.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank – from September 15

Another animated movie hitting cinemas in September is Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. A down-on-his-luck hound finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant trainer, the underdog must assume the role of fearsome samurai and team up with the felines to save the day. The only problem is — they all hate dogs. Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank makes its theatrical debut on September 15 in Queensland and Victoria, and September 22 in all other states. Please don’t ask us why.

Dark Harvest – September 22

Based on the book of the same name, Dark Harvest is set in a small U.S. Midwestern town, where a supernatural being, Sawtooth Jack, arises from the cornfields and approaches the town’s church, where violent gangs of teenage boys hungrily await their chance to confront the legendary nightmare in an annual harvest rite of life and death.

Smile – September 29

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. This psychological horror will surely not have you smiling…

See How They Run – September 29

When members of a Hollywood film production are murdered, a world-weary Inspector and an overzealous rookie find themselves in the midst of a puzzling whodunit. See How They Run is the new thriller obsession we all need, set to release at the movies in Australia next month.

What movies came out in August 2022?

August isn't over yet, although it is speeding by at lightning pace.

