This Robovac Is $350 off, Dust in Time for Your Annual Spring Clean

For those of you who are always short on time, but love the feeling of a squeaky clean floor beneath your feet, you simply must bag this robot vacuum that can suck up dirt and mop better than you ever thought you could. Here’s how you can grab one of our favourite robot vacuum cleaners, the Ecovacs Deebot N8, with a hefty $350 off.

Over at eBay Australia, you can grab it now for just $449, down from $799. The Deebot N8 is a two-in-one robot vacuum that features 2,300Pa suction power, multi-floor mapping, virtual boundary and carpet detection. Considering everything that this Ecovacs robot vacuum can do, being able to save $350 off is a done deal for us.

If you head on over to its product page, you’ll notice that it’s already on sale for $699, so to save a bit extra on this robovac, just use the promo code N8RVC250 at checkout.

What can the Ecovacs Deebot N8 do?

For starters, this Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaner allows you to clean completely hands-free. If you’re someone with a pet or two, then you’ll benefit from this robot vacuum because it will give you more time to have fun with your fur baby, instead of spending most of your time cleaning up any dirt they track into your home.

It’s especially handy during allergy season when your fluffy friend starts shedding more because you can schedule your Ecovacs robot vacuum to regularly mill around the house cleaning up as much dust as possible.

The Ecovacs Home App also happens to be a lifesaver for those who are on a time crunch, like full-time professionals or hands-on parents that can never stop for a moment. Through the app, you can set and plan a schedule for your Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum to follow. You can even use it to map your house, so you can set no-go areas, tell it which room to clean and select the correct cleaning mode for each floor. It’s even Alexa-compatible so you can use voice control to start or stop its schedule. You can grab an Echo Dot to go with it here.

The app also sports the best laser navigation with dToF technology. This will prevent your little robot vacuum from bumping into furniture or stubbing anyone’s big toe. For those who live in a multi-level home, not only will it remember the different floors, but this vacuum knows how to detect falls so that it won’t throw itself down your staircase.

The Ecovacs Deebot vacuum also happens to boast a 2,300Pa, which is more than the usual suctioning power that other Ecovacs robot vacuums possess. If you live in a carpeted home, its suction will dig deep into your floors to eliminate even those specks of dirt that are invisible to the naked eye. And if you want, you can even turn on its mopping function and let it scrub away any stains or marks on your tiles.

Shop the Ecovacs Deebot N8 from eBay Australia here for $449.

What other robot vacuums are on sale right now?

Your next option is the Ecovacs Deebot N8+, which is now on sale for $749 using the coupon code N8PLUS350 (down from $1,199), which is very similar to the Ecovacs N8 but with a slight difference.

While it maintains suctioning and mopping capabilities, the Deebot N8+ can automatically empty itself after each clean. This means that instead of shaking your surprisingly heavy robovac over the bin, you can simply toss its disposable dustbin out and clean up hassle-free.

Lastly, if you’re interested in a model with an extended runtime, you can try the Uoni robot vacuum cleaner (now $629.99 with coupon, down from $929.99). It’s a great middle option if you still want the auto-emptying function that the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ offers, but you’re happy to sacrifice its mopping feature. Just make sure you tick the $300 off voucher before you head to check out.