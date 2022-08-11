How to Save an Extra 20% On eBay’s Microsoft Sale

Who doesn’t love a tech sale? Right now, eBay is running a sale on its official Microsoft storefront, where you’ll be able to take an extra 20% off a wide selection of Microsoft products as well as MSI, Razer and Samsung PC gear.
To claim your additional 20% off on any of the following items from eBay’s Microsoft sale, you’ll need to use the code SAVFAV20 at checkout.
To help you find only the best deals to spend your hard-earned dosh on, we’ve rounded them all up below.
The best laptop and monitor deals
If you’re hoping to find a new laptop or monitor, whether it’s for marathon gaming sessions or work, Microsoft’s eBay store has got you sorted. In particular, there are quite a few MSI laptops on sale for up to $700 off.
You’ll be able to work from any angle with ease thanks to this MSI Summit E14 Flip laptop that’s on sale. Not only does it sport 360-degree rotation, but it also features fast-charging capabilities and an ultra long battery life. Perfect for productivity and efficiency.
- Leader Companion Notebook (Green Minecraft Edition) – now $272 (down from $399)
- Microsoft Surface Pro X – now $1,599.20 (down from $2,499)
- MSI Summit E14 Flip Laptop – now $1,599.20 (down from $2,349)
- MSI Optix 32″ Curved 4K 60Hz Gaming Monitor – now $607.20 (down from $759)
- MSI Pro 27″ QHD IPS Business Monitor – now $319.20 (down from $399)
- Philips 273B9 27″ Flat FHD IPS USB-C Core Monitor – now $287.20 (down from $359)
The best keyboard deals
This Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard is green, in the spirit of Halo Infinite, and that’s all we need to know.
Aside from being a worthy aesthetic addition to any gaming set-up, buying this special edition keyboard will get you a bonus in-game gift: a Deathly Poison Weapon Coating. And who doesn’t love a goody?
- Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop – now $115.96 (down from $144.95)
- Razer Cynosa V2 Chroma RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard – now $84 (down from $105)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Halo Infinite Edition) – now $244 (down from $305)
The best mouse deals
This Microsoft eBay sale is the perfect opportunity to nab a new mouse for your desk if that’s something you’ve been putting off for too long.
Check out a couple of our top sale picks below, especially the much-loved Razer gaming mice.
- Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse – now $71.96 (down from $89.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse (Halo Infinite Edition) – now $112 (down from $140)
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse – now $79.20 (down from $99)
The best earbuds and gaming headsets deals
Whether you need a pair of earbuds to go running in or some headphones that will immerse you in the open-world desktop game you’re playing right now, Microsoft’s eBay sale has more than enough choices to check out.
- Aftershokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones – now $175.60 (down from $219.50)
- Razer Blackshark V2 X Gaming Headset – now $79.20 (down from $99)
- Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox Series X/S Wireless Gaming Headset (Halo Infinite) – now $232 (down from $290)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro – now $239.20 (down from $299)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 – now $175.20 (down from $219)
More PC accessories deals
Not only is Microsoft’s eBay sale brimming with laptops, monitors, keyboards and mice to update your set-up, but they also have a number of wireless controllers, RGB lights and even rockers to really take your home office to the next level.
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Xbox X|S – now $79.96 (down from $99.95)
- KontrolFreek Gaming Lights – now $27.97 (down from $49.95)
- Seagate Game Drive for Xbox (2TB 2.5in USB 3.0) – now $95.20 (down from $119)
- X-Rocker GR Shadow 2.0 in Black and Gold – now $159.96 (down from $199.95)
Don’t forget to check out the Microsoft sale here over at eBay Australia to explore more great deals on everything from MSI laptops to Razer headsets and a Surface Pro X.