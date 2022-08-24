The 3-In-1 Dyson Pure Cool Is on Sale Right Now for $250 Off

As we ease out of the cold winter months and into spring, it’s time to start stocking up on hayfever tablets and vacuuming thrice daily. But what if we told you there was a Dyson gadget that could keep you warm for the remainder of winter, cool in the summer and reduce your allergies year-round? Introducing the Dyson Pure Hot and Cool Link Air Purifier Heater.

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link Purifier Heater is currently on sale at eBay Australia for $599 (down from $799). However, you can save a further $50 by using the promo code SNSAUGUST at checkout, bringing it down a smidge more to $549.

This offer is available for both the White/Nickel and Black/Nickel colours.

If you want to learn more about what this Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link Purifier Heater can do, read on.

What can the Dyson Pure Hot and Cool Link do?

This three-in-one Dyson heater, fan and air purifier is a versatile home gadget that will keep you in full comfort all year.

Those with allergies will benefit from its highly-efficient, 360-degree glass HEPA filter that can capture all of that nasty stuff, including dust particles, mould, pollen and bacteria. You know, all of that stuff that makes your eyes water and your nose itchy as hell.

Every time Auto Mode is selected, the machine will begin to monitor your room’s air quality and turn itself on automatically if it detects anything unclean. You can even have a look at its air purification levels by checking the Dyson Link companion app.

But right now, it’s winter so you’re probably more interested in finding out how exactly this hollow Dyson heater can keep your room warm.

Thanks to its jet focus control, it can easily warm an entire room – despite its small stature. It can even sense once your room has reached optimal warm temperatures and switch itself off to conserve power.

The great thing is that once summer rolls around in a few months, you won’t have to pack away your personal Dyson heater. Instead, you can bask in a powerful stream of purified air to cool you down.

As a nice bonus, this Dyson heater-cooler is safe to leave on around young children and pets thanks to its bladeless design. It’s also quite short, so it can fit easily on your bedside table or TV cabinet. Plus, if you’re used to seeing dust accumulate on the blades or guard of your usual pedestal fan, you probably know what a pain it can be to clean. Thanks to its ring-like frame, this Dyson Pure Cool fan is easy to clean.

