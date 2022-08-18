The Best Dyson Deals for Afterpay Day, From Vacuums to Hair Dryers

Who doesn’t love a Dyson sale? That’s right, the cult-favourite brand is slashing up to $400 off its bestselling vacuum cleaners during the current Afterpay Day. Dyson will even throw in a few bonus gifts if you pick up a straightener or hair dryer.

The reason why we sing so many praises about Dyson’s vacuums is because of their unbelievably powerful suction abilities. Trust us when we say there’ll be a noticeable difference if you’ve been using anything but a Dyson over the last few years.

If you head on over to Dyson’s online store during Afterpay Day, you’ll be able to score $400 off their bestselling Dyson V8 Absolute stick vacuum or $150 off the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin.

Dyson is also giving away a bunch of gifts along with select product purchases. For instance, if you grab their Dyson Corrale hair straightener, you’ll receive three complimentary gifts.

What is Afterpay Day?

As it turns out, Afterpay Day doesn’t take place on a single day. Instead, it’s spread out between Thursday 18 August and Sunday, 21 August.

Afterpay Day is one of the country’s biggest online and in-store sale events, where thousands of retailers will offer some great bargains on a bunch of products you’ve been eyeing off for a while now.

For those of you who’ve yet to encounter Afterpay, it takes inspiration from the benefits of lay-by and owning a credit card by offering a repayment plan that’s completely interest-free. Instead, you’ll repay your purchases in four instalments over a six-week period. The upside? You get to walk out of the store with your purchase right away.

The best Afterpay Day deals on Dyson vacuum cleaners

The Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight stick vacuum that sports powerful suction capabilities. It boasts a 40-minute run time, no-touch bin emptying and comes with two cleaner heads as well as four different tools.

It’s one of the best vacuum cleaners you can grab if you own a pet, as it comes with an advanced filtration feature, which can capture allergens and expel cleaner air as you use it.

You can grab the Dyson V8 Absolute on sale for $599 here.

Dyson’s lightest cord-free vacuum features up to 40 minutes of prime suctioning time. It comes with fully-sealed filtration, a no-touch bin emptying system and the ability to automatically detangle its brush bar.

It’s a versatile vacuum that can quickly transform into a handheld one (perfect for sucking the sand out of your car), and its long neck even allows you to reach those higher-up nooks and crannies.

Shop the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin for $449 (down from $599) here.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim has had its price reduced by $100, but you can save a further $50 if you enter the discount code AFTERPAY when checking out. The V12 Detect Slim retails for $1,349, but you can snag it for $1,199. Dyson will also throw in a Grab & Go Dok as a bonus gift.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is available for $1,199 here.

Save 15% on Dyson products with eBay

If you head over to eBay, you can currently score 15% off a range of Dyson products, which includes stick vacuums along with air purifiers and larger barrel vacuum cleaners. To really sweeten the deal, this 15% discount will stack on items that are already on sale.

To get this discount, you’ll need to use the promo code AFPAYDAY. This Afterpday Day offer is only available until 21 August, so the clock is ticking to grab a new Dyson vacuum or purifier while on sale.

Here’s what’s on sale:

You can more of eBay’s Afterpay Day sales for Dyson gear here.

Get a free gift with one of these Dyson purchases

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute

If you pick up the V15 Detect Absolute stick vacuum during Dyson’s Afterpay Day sale, you’ll get to pick from one of three complimentary gifts – a detail cleaning kit, a pet grooming kit or a furniture cleaning kit (valued up to $129).

The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute uses a laser that can reveal microscopic dust hiding in the sneakiest crevices of your home. For those who are interested in finding out just how dirty your home can become, this vacuum will tell you by measuring and counting the dust particles through its LCD screen. That way, you’ll get scientific proof of how efficient this Dyson is at cleaning your house.

You can grab the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute vacuum here.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

If you want to master the art of a blowout, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is your best bet for an effortlessly fluffy look. No matter whether your locks are fine or curly, this Dyson hair dryer comes with a variety of different attachments you can alternate to accommodate your hair type.

If you buy a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer here, you’ll receive a complimentary stand (valued at $99).

Dyson Corrale hair straightener

Nothing is more awkward than when you’re trying to straighten your hair and the cord keeps getting in the way. We don’t want to admit how many times we’ve burned our fingertips trying to prevent the cord from touching the hot ceramic plates of our hair straighteners.

That’s why we’re drawn to Dyson’s Corrale hair straightener. Not only is it cordless, but it supports a long run time, it’s designed to decrease hair damage and produce smooth, shiny results.

Depending on which colour Dyson Corrale, you can receive up to three complimentary gifts during this Afterpay Day sale:

Dyson Corrale (Purple/Black) – Choose from two gifts, including a presentation case, vented barrel brush or detangling comb

– Choose from two gifts, including a presentation case, vented barrel brush or detangling comb Dyson Corrale (Nickel/Fuchsia) – Recieve a complimentary paddle brush, detangling comb and presentation case

If you want to explore more Afterpay Day deals, then you can find them here.