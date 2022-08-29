The Spice Must Flow: Dune Joins Australian Netflix in September

Good news, everyone. Dune is coming to Netflix.

Announced with Netflix’s upcoming September releases (which you can see on our streaming list page), one of last year’s best films, Dune, is coming to the streaming service.

Previously, Dune was available for purchase or rent, but this is the first time the 2021 film has been made available on a streaming service within Australia.

When is Dune streaming?

Dune (2021) will be added to the Netflix catalogue on September 2, 2022.

Originally, the release of Dune was delayed in Australia as COVID-19 shifted its release date around. It was eventually released in Australia on December 2, 2021.

Dune got a simultaneous streaming release on HBO Max in the U.S., but that didn’t happen in Australia. Like in the case of The Suicide Squad, there were viable ways to access HBO Max with a VPN and this would have given Aussies access to Dune at the same time as our U.S. friends — if you were happy to jump through some hoops, that is.

The film’s director, Denis Villeneuve, was notably unhappy with the announcement that his film would be receiving an early streaming release which undercuts his cinematic intentions. He likened watching Dune on television to “driving a speedboat in your bathtub”.

Dune has been painted as one film you definitely want to experience in a cinema. Our U.S. review even called it the “sci-fi epic you’ve been waiting for”. But, that ship has sailed and Netflix is offering the next best thing. Soon you’ll be able to stream Dune from the comfort of your couch and Netflix account. When you’re done with that, you’ll be waiting for Dune: Part Two to release.