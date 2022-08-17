Drop Releases Lord of the Rings: Keycaps of Power

Tech accessory company Drop has released its newest collaboration, this time creating keyboards featuring two famed Lord of the Rings languages, Dwarvish and Elvish. If you’re looking to type in Quenya or in Khuzdul you’ll still have to download a font or two, but if you’re interested in the aesthetics, Drop has you covered.

The full keyboard will set you back nearly $US200 ($278), but if you pre-order you’ll be able to take $US30 ($42) off. There’s also options to just get the keycaps in either Dwarvish or Elvish, which are more reasonable. There’s also some accessories — Smaug-themed wrist rests and a the special resin keycaps shown above. Click through to see some highlights!

Dwarvish

The dwarvish keyboard features Cirth runes, Khuzdul phrases, and the Door of Durin by the arrow keys.

Elvish

The Elvish keyboard features Tengwar letters, Sindarin phrases, and a rendering of the two trees of Valinor.

Hardcore Dwarvish

If you want a keyboard with only Cirth runes, and no Latinate legends, there’s an option.

Hardcore Elvish

Same for Tengwar legends.

Training Dwarvish

For the rest of us, here’s a keyboard with the Latin in red.

Training Elvish

Here’s another option if you want to practice before removing the Latin legends.

Dwarvish Extras

If you want some extra flair. (The wee Smaug!)

Elvish Extras

A few overlaps between these two extras, but the Horn of Gondor really gets me.

Eye of Smaug Wrist Rest

He knows you’re there, little thief.

Smaug and His Hoard Wrist Rest

A dragon and his gold…

Artisan Ring Keycaps

These are the really artisan keycaps, cast in resin and featuring the One Ring. They depict Lothlórien, Mount Doom, and the river Anduin — three places were the Ring journeyed over the course of the trilogy. I think what really gets me is the fact that the One Ring has its elvish clearly visible only in the Mount Doom keycap — a detail that many Lord of the Rings fans are sure to love.

