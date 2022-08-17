The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Drop Releases Lord of the Rings: Keycaps of Power

Linda Codega

Published 1 day ago: August 18, 2022 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:alphabets
Tech accessory company Drop has released its newest collaboration, this time creating keyboards featuring two famed Lord of the Rings languages, Dwarvish and Elvish. If you’re looking to type in Quenya or in Khuzdul you’ll still have to download a font or two, but if you’re interested in the aesthetics, Drop has you covered.

The full keyboard will set you back nearly $US200 ($278), but if you pre-order you’ll be able to take $US30 ($42) off. There’s also options to just get the keycaps in either Dwarvish or Elvish, which are more reasonable. There’s also some accessories — Smaug-themed wrist rests and a the special resin keycaps shown above. Click through to see some highlights!

Dwarvish

Drop Releases Lord of the Rings: Keycaps of Power

The dwarvish keyboard features Cirth runes, Khuzdul phrases, and the Door of Durin by the arrow keys.

Elvish

Drop Releases Lord of the Rings: Keycaps of Power

The Elvish keyboard features Tengwar letters, Sindarin phrases, and a rendering of the two trees of Valinor.

Hardcore Dwarvish

Drop Releases Lord of the Rings: Keycaps of Power

If you want a keyboard with only Cirth runes, and no Latinate legends, there’s an option.

Hardcore Elvish

Drop Releases Lord of the Rings: Keycaps of Power

Same for Tengwar legends.

Training Dwarvish

Drop Releases Lord of the Rings: Keycaps of Power

For the rest of us, here’s a keyboard with the Latin in red.

Training Elvish

Drop Releases Lord of the Rings: Keycaps of Power

Here’s another option if you want to practice before removing the Latin legends.

Dwarvish Extras

Drop Releases Lord of the Rings: Keycaps of Power

If you want some extra flair. (The wee Smaug!)

Elvish Extras

Drop Releases Lord of the Rings: Keycaps of Power

A few overlaps between these two extras, but the Horn of Gondor really gets me.

Eye of Smaug Wrist Rest

Drop Releases Lord of the Rings: Keycaps of Power

He knows you’re there, little thief.

Smaug and His Hoard Wrist Rest

Drop Releases Lord of the Rings: Keycaps of Power

A dragon and his gold…

Artisan Ring Keycaps

Drop Releases Lord of the Rings: Keycaps of Power

These are the really artisan keycaps, cast in resin and featuring the One Ring. They depict Lothlórien, Mount Doom, and the river Anduin — three places were the Ring journeyed over the course of the trilogy. I think what really gets me is the fact that the One Ring has its elvish clearly visible only in the Mount Doom keycap — a detail that many Lord of the Rings fans are sure to love.

