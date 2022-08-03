Disney’s New Haunted Mansion Movie Might Have Found Its Hatbox Ghost

Blumhouse’s new Exorcist trilogy expands its cast. The Alien TV series could start filming next year. The Spirit Halloween movie isn’t the only Halloween movie about killer decorations coming out. Plus, what’s coming on the Tales of the Walking Dead premiere. Spoilers get!

The Exorcist Trilogy

According to THR, Ann Dowd will star alongside Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn in David Gordon Green’s upcoming Exorcist trilogy at Blumhouse. Details on her character are not available at this time.

Haunted Mansion

Entertainment Weekly reports Jared Leto has now joined Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot in the role of the infamous Hatbox Ghost.

John Wick: Chapter 4/5/6

In a recent interview with Comic Book, director Chad Stahleski admitted there’s a “distinct possibility” John Wick “could” visit outer space in a future sequel.

There’s a distinct possibility it could. I don’t know if I’d be piloting the ship, but could the character go? Even as a fan, I think the John Wick world is kind of fun and interesting. But the sky’s the limit. We’re not coming from an existing IP, so I don’t have to follow Batman lore. I can do anything.

Orphan: First Kill

Paramount has released another poster for Orphan: First Kill.

Esther’s Back 👧🏻 Orphan: First Kill. See it, stream it, buy it August 19. pic.twitter.com/mYop9VbJn2 — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) August 1, 2022

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Bloody-Disgusting also has our first look at The Curse of Bridge Hollow, the other new movie about killer Halloween decorations starring Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins, Nia Vardalos, Lauren Lapkus, Holly J. Barrett, Myles Vincent Perez, Abi Monterey, and Helen Slayton-Hughes.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Glorious

The latest trailer for Glorious reveals J.K. Simmons plays the film’s Lovecraftian monster bound to a public toilet stall, himself.

Lost Ollie

A stuffed toy embarks on a journey to find his owner in the trailer for Lost Ollie, starring Jonathan Groff, Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Kesler Talbot, and Mary J. Blige.

Alienoid

We also have a new trailer for Alienoid, the Korean sci-fi/action movie about an alien race that traps its prisoners in human bodies on Earth.

Alien: The Series

Deadline reports Noah Hawley’s Alien series at FX plans to begin filming next year.

American Horror Story

In the meantime, TV Line has word the eleventh season of American Horror Story will air on the network this fall.

Tales of the Walking Dead

Unlikely allies enjoy a road trip through the zombie apocalypse in the synopsis for “Evie; Joe,” the premiere episode of Tales of the Walking Dead.

In a road-trip story, a reclusive prepper abandons his bunker in search of a female prepper from his past; along the way, he meets an unlikely ally who is his polar opposite; they team up in an effort to find their lost loved ones.

[Spoiler TV]

Tuca & Bertie

Finally, Tuca enters Bertie’s anxious high school dreams in the trailer for next week’s episode.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6gfwBH4uxMBanner art by Jim Cook

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.