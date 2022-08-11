Degrees of the Future 2022: Urban Planning

Cities need to be designed to be more energy efficient, resilient, and affordable. Urban planners today are dealing with challenges that didn’t exist 30 years ago, including more frequent and more extreme weather emergencies. They’re also dealing with the impacts of decisions made long ago, like the prioritisation of cars over pedestrians. Urban planning is essential if we want our cities to become more pleasant and safe.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Urban Planning programs are:

Arizona State University | Tempe, Arizona

Clemson University | Clemson, South Carolina

Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York

Cornell University | Ithaca, New York

Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts

New York University | New York, New York

Rutgers University, New Brunswick | New Brunswick, New Jersey

Stanford University | Stanford, California

Texas A&M University | College Station, Texas

University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland

University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California

University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas

University of Virginia | Charlottesville, Virginia

University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington

Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut

How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.