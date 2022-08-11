Degrees of the Future 2022: Sustainability

Runaway growth and rampant waste cannot continue the way they did in the 20th century — our natural resources are limited, and environmental destruction is an existential threat to both wildlife and human society. From fisheries management, to corporate sustainability, to designing the apartments of the future, sustainability is an essential field of study as humankind tries to rein in gross mismanagement of the planet’s resources.
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Sustainability programs are:
Arizona State University | Tempe, Arizona
Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York
Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey
Stanford University | Stanford, California
University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois
University of Iowa | Iowa City, Iowa
University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas
Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut
How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.