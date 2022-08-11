Degrees of the Future 2022: Sustainability

Runaway growth and rampant waste cannot continue the way they did in the 20th century — our natural resources are limited, and environmental destruction is an existential threat to both wildlife and human society. From fisheries management, to corporate sustainability, to designing the apartments of the future, sustainability is an essential field of study as humankind tries to rein in gross mismanagement of the planet’s resources.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Sustainability programs are:

Arizona State University | Tempe, Arizona

Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey

Stanford University | Stanford, California

University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

University of Iowa | Iowa City, Iowa

University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas

Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut

