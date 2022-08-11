The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Degrees of the Future 2022: Sustainability

Gizmodo Staff

Gizmodo Staff

Published 3 hours ago: August 12, 2022 at 1:30 am -
Filed to:arizonastateuniversity
champaigncounty2cillinoischampaigne28093urbanametropolitanareaeducationillinoiscountiesuniversityofcalifornia2cberkeleyuniversityofillinoisaturbanae28093champaignurbanav 12navycollegetrainingprogram
Degrees of the Future 2022: Sustainability
Illustration: MarcoVector, Shutterstock

Runaway growth and rampant waste cannot continue the way they did in the 20th century — our natural resources are limited, and environmental destruction is an existential threat to both wildlife and human society. From fisheries management, to corporate sustainability, to designing the apartments of the future, sustainability is an essential field of study as humankind tries to rein in gross mismanagement of the planet’s resources.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Sustainability programs are:

Arizona State University | Tempe, Arizona

Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey

Stanford University | Stanford, California

University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

University of Iowa | Iowa City, Iowa

University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas

Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut

How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.