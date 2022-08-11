Degrees of the Future 2022: Neuroscience

Neuroscientists study the brain and its various complex capabilities, from memory and learning to human behaviour and consciousness. Neuroscientists generally need PhDs to do their work, which often is in a hospital or university setting. But neuroscience is an interdisciplinary field that may require knowledge of artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, and obviously anatomy — it all depends on what aspect of the brain you’re trying to study.

Advances in neuroscience could allow us to better treat debilitating neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and ALS, understand how the brain’s processes allow us to speak, and even help us test the limits of consciousness. The development of brain-computer interfaces, like Elon Musk’s Neuralink, will rely on the expertise of neuroscientists.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Neuroscience programs are:

Arizona State University | Tempe, Arizona

Brown University | Providence, Rhode Island

Case Western Reserve University | Cleveland, Ohio

Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York

Dartmouth College | Hanover, New Hampshire

Duke University | Durham, North Carolina

Emory University | Atlanta, Georgia

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Indiana University Bloomington | Bloomington, Indiana

Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Michigan State University | East Lansing, Michigan

New York University | New York, New York

Northeastern University | Boston, Massachusetts

Northwestern University | Evanston, Illinois

Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio

Stanford University | Stanford, California

University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of California, San Diego | La Jolla, California

University of California, San Francisco | San Francisco, California

University of Chicago | Chicago, Illinois

University of Colorado Boulder | Boulder, Colorado

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill | Chapel Hill, North Carolina

University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas

University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin

Washington University in St. Louis | Saint Louis, Missouri

Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut

