Degrees of the Future 2022: Neuroscience

Neuroscientists study the brain and its various complex capabilities, from memory and learning to human behaviour and consciousness. Neuroscientists generally need PhDs to do their work, which often is in a hospital or university setting. But neuroscience is an interdisciplinary field that may require knowledge of artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, and obviously anatomy — it all depends on what aspect of the brain you’re trying to study.
Advances in neuroscience could allow us to better treat debilitating neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and ALS, understand how the brain’s processes allow us to speak, and even help us test the limits of consciousness. The development of brain-computer interfaces, like Elon Musk’s Neuralink, will rely on the expertise of neuroscientists.
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Neuroscience programs are:
Arizona State University | Tempe, Arizona
Brown University | Providence, Rhode Island
Case Western Reserve University | Cleveland, Ohio
Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York
Dartmouth College | Hanover, New Hampshire
Duke University | Durham, North Carolina
Emory University | Atlanta, Georgia
Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Indiana University Bloomington | Bloomington, Indiana
Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland
Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Michigan State University | East Lansing, Michigan
New York University | New York, New York
Northeastern University | Boston, Massachusetts
Northwestern University | Evanston, Illinois
Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio
Stanford University | Stanford, California
University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California
University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California
University of California, San Diego | La Jolla, California
University of California, San Francisco | San Francisco, California
University of Chicago | Chicago, Illinois
University of Colorado Boulder | Boulder, Colorado
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill | Chapel Hill, North Carolina
University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas
University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin
Washington University in St. Louis | Saint Louis, Missouri
Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut
