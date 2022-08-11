Degrees of the Future 2022: Molecular & Cellular Biology

Molecular and cellular biology probe the itsy-bitsy processes that make us human, from DNA replication to cell division. “It started out to be a pure scientific investigation of some absolutely classic questions in science,” said David Baltimore, biologist at Caltech and the Broad Institute and 1975 Nobel laureate. “As molecular biology has proceeded, it has developed the ability to modify living organisms and thus has gone from being a pure investigation of the theoretical interest and the scientific interest to being a central capability of our developing society.”

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Molecular & Cellular Biology programs are:

Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York

Duke University | Durham, North Carolina

Florida State University | Tallahassee, Florida

Georgetown University | Washington, District of Columbia

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Michigan State University | East Lansing, Michigan

Northwestern University | Evanston, Illinois

Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio

Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey

Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana

Rice University | Houston, Texas

Stanford University | Stanford, California

University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California

University of California, Davis | Davis, California

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of California, San Diego | La Jolla, California

University of California, San Francisco | San Francisco, California

University of Chicago | Chicago, Illinois

University of Florida | Gainesville, Florida

University of Kentucky | Lexington, Kentucky

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

University of South Florida, Tampa | Tampa, Florida

University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California

University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin

Washington University in St. Louis | Saint Louis, Missouri

Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut

How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.