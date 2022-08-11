Degrees of the Future 2022: Molecular & Cellular Biology

Molecular and cellular biology probe the itsy-bitsy processes that make us human, from DNA replication to cell division. “It started out to be a pure scientific investigation of some absolutely classic questions in science,” said David Baltimore, biologist at Caltech and the Broad Institute and 1975 Nobel laureate. “As molecular biology has proceeded, it has developed the ability to modify living organisms and thus has gone from being a pure investigation of the theoretical interest and the scientific interest to being a central capability of our developing society.”
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Molecular & Cellular Biology programs are:
Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York
Duke University | Durham, North Carolina
Florida State University | Tallahassee, Florida
Georgetown University | Washington, District of Columbia
Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland
Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Michigan State University | East Lansing, Michigan
Northwestern University | Evanston, Illinois
Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio
Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey
Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana
Rice University | Houston, Texas
Stanford University | Stanford, California
University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California
University of California, Davis | Davis, California
University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California
University of California, San Diego | La Jolla, California
University of California, San Francisco | San Francisco, California
University of Chicago | Chicago, Illinois
University of Florida | Gainesville, Florida
University of Kentucky | Lexington, Kentucky
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
University of South Florida, Tampa | Tampa, Florida
University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California
University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin
Washington University in St. Louis | Saint Louis, Missouri
Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut
How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.