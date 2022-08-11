Degrees of the Future 2022: Medical Microbiology & Bacteriology

Microbiologists scrutinize some of the smallest lifeforms, from helpful gut microbes to dangerous pathogens. The study of microorganisms their impacts on human health will help us manage threats and even harness their potential benefits. The bacteria that call us home shape seemingly every aspect of our health — especially our ability to digest food — and better understanding them could open up new avenues of medical treatments.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Medical Microbiology & Bacteriology programs are:

Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York

Cornell University | Ithaca, New York

Emory University | Atlanta, Georgia

George Washington University | Washington, District of Columbia

Georgetown University | Washington, District of Columbia

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland

Pennsylvania State University | University Park, Pennsylvania

Stanford University | Stanford, California

University of California, Davis | Davis, California

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of Florida | Gainesville, Florida

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities | Minneapolis, Minnesota

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill | Chapel Hill, North Carolina

University of Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington

University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin

Vanderbilt University | Nashville, Tennessee

Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut

