Degrees of the Future 2022: International Relations & International Security Studies

As long as there are countries, international security will be an imperative field of the future — even if the venues of conflict change. Jobs in international relations can range from diplomatic posts and peacekeeping roles to roles in homeland security and law. In the future, international relations and international security must evolve to address new threats like cyberwarfare, both between countries and within them. Climate refugees, water scarcity, the rise of fascist movements, and other challenges will occupy international relations experts in the coming decades.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top International Relations & International Security Studies programs are:

American University | Washington, District of Columbia

Arizona State University | Tempe, Arizona

Boston University | Boston, Massachusetts

George Washington University | Washington, District of Columbia

Georgetown University | Washington, District of Columbia

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland

Stanford University | Stanford, California

Tufts University | Medford, Massachusetts

Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut

