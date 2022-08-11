Degrees of the Future 2022: Immunology & Virology

Immunology and virology respectively study the strengths and weaknesses of our body’s immune system, and some of the most dangerous threats to them: viruses. As new viral outbreaks emerge and familiar viruses mutate into new threats, it’s crucial to know how our bodies can adapt.

Five years ago, you may not have thought that much about your own immune system or the ancient, forgotten viruses thawing out of glaciers in rural Tibet. But we’re in a brave new world now, one where masking is more commonplace and concerns about how our bodies will handle new illnesses. Virologists and immunologists help protect humans from future pathogens. While many immunologists and virologists have PhDs in their field, they’re not necessarily required.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Immunology & Virology programs are:

Baylor College of Medicine | Houston, Texas

Cornell University | Ithaca, New York

Drexel University | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Duke University | Durham, North Carolina

Emory University | Atlanta, Georgia

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science | Rochester, Minnesota

Pennsylvania State University | University Park, Pennsylvania

Stanford University | Stanford, California

University of Alabama at Birmingham | Birmingham, Alabama

University of California, Davis | Davis, California

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of Colorado Denver | Denver, Colorado

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities | Minneapolis, Minnesota

University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

University of Rochester | Rochester, New York

University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California

University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas

University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington

Washington University in St. Louis | Saint Louis, Missouri

Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut

