Degrees of the Future 2022: Immunology & Virology

Immunology and virology respectively study the strengths and weaknesses of our body’s immune system, and some of the most dangerous threats to them: viruses. As new viral outbreaks emerge and familiar viruses mutate into new threats, it’s crucial to know how our bodies can adapt.
Five years ago, you may not have thought that much about your own immune system or the ancient, forgotten viruses thawing out of glaciers in rural Tibet. But we’re in a brave new world now, one where masking is more commonplace and concerns about how our bodies will handle new illnesses. Virologists and immunologists help protect humans from future pathogens. While many immunologists and virologists have PhDs in their field, they’re not necessarily required.
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Immunology & Virology programs are:
Baylor College of Medicine | Houston, Texas
Cornell University | Ithaca, New York
Drexel University | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Duke University | Durham, North Carolina
Emory University | Atlanta, Georgia
Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland
Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science | Rochester, Minnesota
Pennsylvania State University | University Park, Pennsylvania
Stanford University | Stanford, California
University of Alabama at Birmingham | Birmingham, Alabama
University of California, Davis | Davis, California
University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California
University of Colorado Denver | Denver, Colorado
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities | Minneapolis, Minnesota
University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
University of Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
University of Rochester | Rochester, New York
University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California
University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas
University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington
Washington University in St. Louis | Saint Louis, Missouri
Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut
How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.