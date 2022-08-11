Degrees of the Future 2022: Health Research & Innovation

Medicine has come so far in 100 years — and yet many diseases have eluded our best efforts at treatments and cures. You can think of health research and innovation as the catch-all R&D department for healthcare. It’s essential work: Research in cell lines, animals, and computer models steadily progresses into human therapies. New ways of testing and developing drugs should speed the pace of innovation in the coming years.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Health Research & Innovation programs are:

Baylor College of Medicine | Houston, Texas

Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York

Duke University | Durham, North Carolina

George Washington University | Washington, District of Columbia

Georgetown University | Washington, District of Columbia

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis | Indianapolis, Indiana

Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland

Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science | Rochester, Minnesota

New York University | New York, New York

Northwestern University | Evanston, Illinois

Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio

Stanford University | Stanford, California

University of California, Irvine | Irvine, California

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of California, San Francisco | San Francisco, California

University of Kentucky | Lexington, Kentucky

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

University of Utah | Salt Lake City, Utah

University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington

University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin

Washington State University | Pullman, Washington

Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut

