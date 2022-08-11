Degrees of the Future 2022: Genetics

Genetics is the study of inheritance — from someone’s brown eyes to their inability to eat dairy. Taken together with genomics — the study of the entire genome of an organism — researchers get better at understanding overall human health, and how to fight diseases.

Genetics and genomics will pave the way for innovations in health and better understanding of human origins. “There’s just no question that 30 years ago, if you would have told me how far genomics would be in 2022, I would have just said, you’re out of your mind, there’s no way,” said Eric Green, director of the National Human Genome Research Institute at the U.S. National Institutes of Health. “Back then, I have to admit, I think most of us never thought half the things that are happening now would have happened in our lifetime, let alone within our career.” As costs of genetic testing and sequencing go down, the application of genomics across the life sciences will become ubiquitous.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Genetics programs are:

Baylor College of Medicine | Houston, Texas

Boston College | Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Case Western Reserve University | Cleveland, Ohio

Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York

Duke University | Durham, North Carolina

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts

North Carolina State University | Raleigh, North Carolina

Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio

Rutgers University, New Brunswick | New Brunswick, New Jersey

Stanford University | Stanford, California

Tufts University | Medford, Massachusetts

University of Alabama at Birmingham | Birmingham, Alabama

University of California, Davis | Davis, California

University of California, Irvine | Irvine, California

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of Connecticut | Storrs, Connecticut

University of Georgia | Athens, Georgia

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington

University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin

Washington State University | Pullman, Washington

Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut

