Degrees of the Future 2022: Epidemiology

The study of the causes of diseases and their spread will continue to be crucial, particularly as climate change presents us with new health challenges and worsens the threat of pandemics. “Epidemiology provides analytic tools to better understand and respond to the urgent problems we are facing now, which will only become more urgent in the future: extreme weather, climate migration, loss of biodiversity, new zoonotic diseases that emerge from human-wildlife contact, extreme social inequity, war and violence, and more,” said Alicia Riley, a social epidemiologist at UC Santa Cruz.

Nowadays, epidemiologists generally need a master’s degree in public health (MPH) or a doctoral degree in a related medical field, like immunology or medicine, in addition to their bachelor’s degree. According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, epidemiology programs focus on coursework in the biological and physical sciences, public health, and health informatics.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Epidemiology programs are:

Boston University | Boston, Massachusetts

Brown University | Providence, Rhode Island

Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York

Emory University | Atlanta, Georgia

George Washington University | Washington, District of Columbia

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland

Pennsylvania State University | University Park, Pennsylvania

Stanford University | Stanford, California

Tufts University | Medford, Massachusetts

Tulane University | New Orleans, Louisiana

University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities | Minneapolis, Minnesota

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill | Chapel Hill, North Carolina

University of Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

University of Rochester | Rochester, New York

University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California

Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut

How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.