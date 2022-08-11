Degrees of the Future 2022: Environmental Science & Climate Change

Environmental and climate scientists help monitor Earth’s environment and investigate humans’ relationship with it. Understanding climate change and its effects is crucial for mitigating its immediate impacts. Earth’s environments are changing as the planet warms due to human industry. Building better climate models will help us understand how these effects will materialise, and other interdisciplinary degrees like data science will help us get there.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Environmental Science & Climate Change programs are:

Arizona State University | Tempe, Arizona

Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York

Duke University | Durham, North Carolina

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

New York University | New York, New York

Northern Arizona University | Flagstaff, Arizona

Oregon State University | Corvallis, Oregon

Rice University | Houston, Texas

San Diego State University | San Diego, California

University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California

University of California, Davis | Davis, California

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of California, Santa Barbara | Santa Barbara, California

University of Colorado Boulder | Boulder, Colorado

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Nebraska Lincoln | Lincoln, Nebraska

University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California

University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington

University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin

Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut

