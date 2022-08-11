The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Degrees of the Future 2022: Energy Engineering

Gizmodo Staff

Gizmodo Staff

August 12, 2022
Degrees of the Future 2022: Energy Engineering
Illustration: MarcoVector, Shutterstock

One of the most critical problems humans currently have is how to generate power efficiently. We have many ways of generating electric power, but all have their drawbacks — some are devastating for the environment, some are difficult to scale, and some have been sidelined for years due to fears about safety. As we move away from fossil fuels, energy engineering will help us find more efficient alternatives and better ways to use existing renewable energy like wind and solar. The field produces innovations in energy production, storage, consumption, and distribution, and will hopefully free us from our destructive reliance on oil and gas.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Energy Engineering programs are:

Carnegie Mellon University | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Colorado School of Mines | Golden, Colorado

Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York

Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia

Louisiana State University | Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Missouri University of Science and Technology | Rolla, Missouri

Pennsylvania State University | University Park, Pennsylvania

Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana

Stanford University | Stanford, California

Texas A&M University, College Station | College Station, Texas

University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Oklahoma | Norman, Oklahoma

How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.

