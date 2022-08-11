Degrees of the Future 2022: Energy Engineering

One of the most critical problems humans currently have is how to generate power efficiently. We have many ways of generating electric power, but all have their drawbacks — some are devastating for the environment, some are difficult to scale, and some have been sidelined for years due to fears about safety. As we move away from fossil fuels, energy engineering will help us find more efficient alternatives and better ways to use existing renewable energy like wind and solar. The field produces innovations in energy production, storage, consumption, and distribution, and will hopefully free us from our destructive reliance on oil and gas.
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Energy Engineering programs are:
Carnegie Mellon University | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Colorado School of Mines | Golden, Colorado
Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York
Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia
Louisiana State University | Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Missouri University of Science and Technology | Rolla, Missouri
Pennsylvania State University | University Park, Pennsylvania
Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana
Stanford University | Stanford, California
Texas A&M University, College Station | College Station, Texas
University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of Oklahoma | Norman, Oklahoma
