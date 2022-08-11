Degrees of the Future 2022: Diversity & Gender Studies

Gender and diversity studies have grown and expanded in scope since they first began at institutions of higher learning about 50 years ago. Diversity studies examines concepts like social class, race, ethnicity, gender, sociality, and age, among others; gender studies focuses on the social structures that have historically defined gender, and current ideas about gender. These degree programs study what makes us human, and are furthering the conversation about how we see ourselves. Equality and representation are fundamental to progress and innovation across disciplines.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Diversity & Gender Studies programs are:

Agnes Scott College | Decatur, Georgia

Arizona State University | Tempe, Arizona

Brandeis University | Waltham, Massachusetts

Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York

CUNY Hunter College | New York, New York

Emory University | Atlanta, Georgia

Georgetown University | Washington, District of Columbia

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Ithaca College | Ithaca, New York

Michigan State University | East Lansing, Michigan

Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio

Pennsylvania State University | University Park, Pennsylvania

Rutgers University, New Brunswick | New Brunswick, New Jersey

Smith College | Northampton, Massachusetts

Spelman College | Atlanta, Georgia

Stanford University | Stanford, California

Texas Woman’s University | Denton, Texas

University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California

University of California, Santa Barbara | Santa Barbara, California

University of Colorado Boulder | Boulder, Colorado

University of Connecticut | Storrs, Connecticut

University of Iowa | Iowa City, Iowa

University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities | Minneapolis, Minnesota

University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas

University of Utah | Salt Lake City, Utah

University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington

University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin

Wellesley College | Wellesley, Massachusetts

