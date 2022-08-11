Degrees of the Future 2022: Data Science

As our ability to gather huge amounts of information grows, so does our need to analyse it. “It’s such a fundamental driver of progress,” said Yves-Alexandre de Montjoye, a data scientist at Imperial College London and Special Adviser on AI and data protection to the European Commission’s Justice Commissioner, “when you think about progress we’ve made in society, in science, by having access to an enormous quantity of data and what it can tell us about the most fundamental questions that we have.” Big data means we can tackle big questions in medicine, physics, and engineering — but it comes with its own ethical pitfalls, including huge threats to privacy.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Data Science programs are:

Air Force Institute of Technology | Dayton, Ohio

California Institute of Technology | Pasadena, California

Carnegie Mellon University | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Case Western Reserve University | Cleveland, Ohio

Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York

Duke University | Durham, North Carolina

Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Middle Tennessee State University | Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Northeastern University | Boston, Massachusetts

Northwestern University | Evanston, Illinois

Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey

Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana

Stanford University | Stanford, California

University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of California, San Diego | La Jolla, California

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill | Chapel Hill, North Carolina

University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California

University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas

University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington

University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University | Blacksburg, Virginia

Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut

