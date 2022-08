Degrees of the Future 2022: Cybersecurity

In 2020, a patient in Germany died after hackers disrupted IT systems at a hospital, forcing a delay in her treatment. Ransom-seeking cyberattacks on health care systems have become a growing threat, showing the life-or-death stakes of modern cybersecurity. It’s crucial that computers are adequately guarded against bad actors, and the need for secure data storage applies to all entities in the digital age.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Cybersecurity programs are:

Carnegie Mellon University | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Duke University | Durham, North Carolina

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University | Daytona Beach, Florida

Florida State University | Tallahassee, Florida

George Washington University | Washington, District of Columbia

Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Indiana University Bloomington | Bloomington, Indiana

Iowa State University | Ames, Iowa

Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Michigan State University | East Lansing, Michigan

Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio

Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana

Rice University | Houston, Texas

Rochester Institute of Technology | Rochester, New York

Stanford University | Stanford, California

United States Air Force Academy | Colorado Springs, Colorado

University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of California, San Diego | La Jolla, California

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California

University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas

University of Texas at Dallas | Richardson, Texas

University of Texas at San Antonio | San Antonio, Texas

University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University | Blacksburg, Virginia

Webster University | St. Louis, Missouri

How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.