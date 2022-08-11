Degrees of the Future 2022: Computer Graphics

Computer graphics determine how we experience and interact with technology; innovations in this field can literally change how we see the world. Work here will be relevant to a wide range of fields, from entertainment to medical imaging and training. “Computer graphics are needed in so many important aspects of our present, connected society,” said David Whittinghill, professor of computer graphics at Purdue University. “Screen time, something parents and even individuals (rightly) try to monitor and limit, makes up a large portion of a typical person’s waking hours. One can debate the merits of this new reality, but their ubiquity and importance is non-negotiable, and it is the prevalence of computer graphics that helps make this possible.”

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Computer Graphics programs are:

Academy of Art University | San Francisco, California

California Institute of Technology | Pasadena, California

Carnegie Mellon University | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia

Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts

New York University | New York, New York

Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio

Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey

Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana

Rochester Institute of Technology | Rochester, New York

School of Visual Arts | New York, New York

Stanford University | Stanford, California

Texas A&M University, College Station | College Station, Texas

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of Florida | Gainesville, Florida

University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland

University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California

University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas

University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington

Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut

How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.