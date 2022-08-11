Degrees of the Future 2022: Biomedical Engineering

Biomedical engineering will help us go beyond the antibiotics, antivirals, and steroids that dominated last century’s medical arsenal. From drug-carrying nanorobots to genetic and tissue engineering, biomedical engineers build the technologies required for state-of-the-art medicine. According to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, some of the biggest trends in biomedical engineering are tissue engineering, wearable devices, nanorobots and genetic editing.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Biomedical Engineering programs are:

Clemson University | Clemson, South Carolina

Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York

Cornell University | Ithaca, New York

Duke University | Durham, North Carolina

George Washington University | Washington, District of Columbia

Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Northwestern University | Evanston, Illinois

Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio

Pennsylvania State University | University Park, Pennsylvania

Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana

Stanford University | Stanford, California

Texas A&M University, College Station | College Station, Texas

University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of California, San Diego | La Jolla, California

University of Cincinnati | Cincinnati, Ohio

University of Delaware | Newark, Delaware

University of Florida | Gainesville, Florida

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities | Minneapolis, Minnesota

University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas

University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington

University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University | Blacksburg, Virginia

Worcester Polytechnic Institute | Worcester, Massachusetts

