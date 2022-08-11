Degrees of the Future 2022: Autonomy & Robotics

Automated systems have long dominated manufacturing, but now they’re moving into customer service, medical care, warfare, and so many other environments — they’re even controlling the rovers currently driving around Mars. “Robotics is extremely important, since it has the potential to help humans to solve complex, dangerous tasks in a more efficient and safer way,” said Giuseppe Loianno, director of the Agile Robotics and Perception Lab at New York University. “It is certainly the degree of the future, since upcoming graduates will gain unprecedented knowledge and experience at the intersection of several scientific areas, such as robotics, machine learning, communication, and control.”

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Autonomy & Robotics programs are:

Carnegie Mellon University | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Northeastern University | Boston, Massachusetts

Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey

Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana

Stanford University | Stanford, California

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University | Blacksburg, Virginia

Worcester Polytechnic Institute | Worcester, Massachusetts

How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.