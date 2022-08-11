Degrees of the Future 2022: Autonomy & Robotics

Automated systems have long dominated manufacturing, but now they’re moving into customer service, medical care, warfare, and so many other environments — they’re even controlling the rovers currently driving around Mars. “Robotics is extremely important, since it has the potential to help humans to solve complex, dangerous tasks in a more efficient and safer way,” said Giuseppe Loianno, director of the Agile Robotics and Perception Lab at New York University. “It is certainly the degree of the future, since upcoming graduates will gain unprecedented knowledge and experience at the intersection of several scientific areas, such as robotics, machine learning, communication, and control.”
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Autonomy & Robotics programs are:
Carnegie Mellon University | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia
Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland
Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Northeastern University | Boston, Massachusetts
Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey
Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana
Stanford University | Stanford, California
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois
University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University | Blacksburg, Virginia
Worcester Polytechnic Institute | Worcester, Massachusetts
How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.