Degrees of the Future 2022: Astronomy & Astrophysics

Knowledge of astronomy and astrophysics is crucial to understanding some of the most fundamental questions of our universe. We cannot know the origins of anything — from galaxies to black holes to life itself — without studying the cosmos in detail. New telescope missions are bringing us closer to answers, but it takes time. “You need a lot of exploration to find anything that might later be perceived as useful,” said Sara Seager, an astrophysicist and planetary scientist at MIT. “Once in a while, we get a major discovery that changes life as we know it.”
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Astronomy & Astrophysics programs are:
Boston University | Boston, Massachusetts
California Institute of Technology | Pasadena, California
Carnegie Mellon University | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Cornell University | Ithaca, New York
Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Michigan State University | East Lansing, Michigan
Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio
Pennsylvania State University | University Park, Pennsylvania
Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey
Stanford University | Stanford, California
Stony Brook University | Stony Brook, New York
University of Arizona | Tucson, Arizona
University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California
University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California
University of California, Santa Cruz | Santa Cruz, California
University of Chicago | Chicago, Illinois
University of Colorado Boulder | Boulder, Colorado
University of Kentucky | Lexington, Kentucky
University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas
University of Virginia | Charlottesville, Virginia
University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin
Vanderbilt University | Nashville, Tennessee
