Degrees of the Future 2022: Astronomy & Astrophysics

Published 3 hours ago: August 12, 2022 at 1:30 am -
Filed to:education
Illustration: MarcoVector, Shutterstock

Knowledge of astronomy and astrophysics is crucial to understanding some of the most fundamental questions of our universe. We cannot know the origins of anything — from galaxies to black holes to life itself — without studying the cosmos in detail. New telescope missions are bringing us closer to answers, but it takes time. “You need a lot of exploration to find anything that might later be perceived as useful,” said Sara Seager, an astrophysicist and planetary scientist at MIT. “Once in a while, we get a major discovery that changes life as we know it.”

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Astronomy & Astrophysics programs are:

Boston University | Boston, Massachusetts

California Institute of Technology | Pasadena, California

Carnegie Mellon University | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cornell University | Ithaca, New York

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Michigan State University | East Lansing, Michigan

Ohio State University | Columbus, Ohio

Pennsylvania State University | University Park, Pennsylvania

Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey

Stanford University | Stanford, California

Stony Brook University | Stony Brook, New York

University of Arizona | Tucson, Arizona

University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of California, Santa Cruz | Santa Cruz, California

University of Chicago | Chicago, Illinois

University of Colorado Boulder | Boulder, Colorado

University of Kentucky | Lexington, Kentucky

University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas

University of Virginia | Charlottesville, Virginia

University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin

Vanderbilt University | Nashville, Tennessee

