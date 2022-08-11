Degrees of the Future 2022: Artificial Intelligence

A degree in artificial intelligence will soon be relevant to just about any field. As the problems humans try to solve become bigger, some of the best solutions may be achieved with AI. AI involves subdisciplines like machine learning and deep learning, both of which are means by which computers can be trained to tackle specific issues. As AI systems become more sophisticated and ubiquitous, it will also be important to consider the ethics of their deployment.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Artificial Intelligence programs are:

Boston University | Boston, Massachusetts

California Institute of Technology | Pasadena, California

California Polytechnic State University | San Luis Obispo, California

Carnegie Mellon University | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York

Duke University | Durham, North Carolina

George Washington University | Washington, District of Columbia

Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia

Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts

Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey

Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana

Stanford University | Stanford, California

University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of California, San Diego | La Jolla, California

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California

University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas

University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington

University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin

Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut

How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.