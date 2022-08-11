Degrees of the Future 2022: Artificial Intelligence

A degree in artificial intelligence will soon be relevant to just about any field. As the problems humans try to solve become bigger, some of the best solutions may be achieved with AI. AI involves subdisciplines like machine learning and deep learning, both of which are means by which computers can be trained to tackle specific issues. As AI systems become more sophisticated and ubiquitous, it will also be important to consider the ethics of their deployment.
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Artificial Intelligence programs are:
Boston University | Boston, Massachusetts
California Institute of Technology | Pasadena, California
California Polytechnic State University | San Luis Obispo, California
Carnegie Mellon University | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Columbia University in the City of New York | New York, New York
Duke University | Durham, North Carolina
George Washington University | Washington, District of Columbia
Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia
Harvard University | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts
Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey
Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana
Stanford University | Stanford, California
University of California, Berkeley | Berkeley, California
University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California
University of California, San Diego | La Jolla, California
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois
University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
University of Southern California | Los Angeles, California
University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas
University of Washington, Seattle | Seattle, Washington
University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison, Wisconsin
Yale University | New Haven, Connecticut
